The noisemakers' list a Nigerian teacher posted on social media has elicited mixed reactions among netizens

According to the female teacher, she had directed one of her pupils to write the names of noisemakers

Quite to her surprise, the pupil added her name to the list and when confronted explained why he did so

A teacher, identified as Chinwe, was surprised as her pupil added her name to the noisemakers' list.

Chinwe said she had directed one of her pupils to write the names of noisemakers in the class.

The student included the teacher in the names of noisemakers. Photo Credit: @miss_chinwe

Source: TikTok

When she received the noisemakers' list, she was surprised to find her name as number 15 on it.

The stunned teacher posted the noisemakers' list on TikTok for her followers to see.

When Chinwe asked the pupil why he included her name, she said he replied her that she was also making noise.

"When I asked him, he said I was also making noise," Chinwe wrote.

View the noisemakers list in video below:

Reactions trail the noisemakers' list

Olalekan Rukayat970 said:

"How many people remaining for class?"

BEST CAKES AND CHOPS PLUG said:

"U make noise abi u no make?"

Roxofresh said:

"Follow beat yourself."

Hajia Don💍❤️ said:

"My foolish class rep use to add “DP” to my name adɛn a double punishment."

Farida Rahman 360 said:

"That #15 mean say u talk after u said no one should talk. U shld hv talking b4 giving the instructions."

Chiamaka said:

"Next time, make uzo write the name...I won check something."

Ebubechi Daniels said:

"Who is Uzo?😂😂😂😂😂😂 Uzo x 10 Uzo x 2 Uzo x 100,000."

Mamatee Household Essentials said:

"My daughter wasn't in sch & her name was written on noise makers list. She asked why when the list was called the following day & the captain told her she was hearing d noise she made the previous day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student teacher had lamented after marking her pupil's homework.

Man marries noisemakers' list "victim"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had recounted how he married a lady he used to add to the noisemakers' list just to provoke her.

While celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, he said he met his wife in 1999 when she joined his JSS3 class.

The man said she hardly talked and he didn't like her vibe as he hated quiet people. Things changed when he ran into her one day without the school uniform and realised she is a beauty to behold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng