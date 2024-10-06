A student teacher has cried out over the responses she got from one of her pupils in their homework

She expressed her disappointment as she revealed that it was her first week of teaching practice

Many people who came across the video gave their opinions and shared their thoughts on the answer the pupil provided

A Nigerian student teacher has cried out over experience at a public primary school.

She showed off the homework answers of one of her pupils and expressed her disappointment.

Student teacher complains over pupil’s homework, video trends

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @colourful__clover on TikTok, the teacher asked the pupil to write five benefits of living together.

While marking, she saw that a student wrote some names of animals as their response.

She said:

"All my head was saying was run, run awayyyy😭🥲💔 #teachingpractice #oou #viraltiktok #university #students #primaryschool #stress #craze"

Watch the video below:

Reaction as student teacher complains

@Balqis_bby said:

"Sorry ooo the question self I no understand am I swear living together with who."

@Jefferson Smith said:

"My dear instead of the wrong sign use a dot. Or don’t mark at all when u realize everything is wrong. Just let the student redo the work after you explain again. All the best."

@Richard said:

"Teacher I never hear that your question in life before."

@VEE said:

"Book don cost now they manage where you write scores."

Panda said:

"If you be my teacher, I no go ever pass because I go just de look your lips."

@Patrick said:

"I am very sure say nah that particular student boy way dey for your back when you dey do this video nah him write that thing,"

@Joy said:

"Everyone in this comment session dey amaze me o. I’ve taught b4 too from basic 4-6 and trust me, these are the kind of words in d basic six textbooks fr the thing sef dey shock me so u all rest."

Read related stories on teaching experience

Teacher breaks down in class

In a related story, a Nigerian teacher was captured in a TikTok video having an emotional breakdown in class.

He was teaching a lesson that none of his students seemed to grasp, and he felt frustrated and hopeless.

He asked one of his students, who was not paying attention, to leave the class while expressing his disappointment.

