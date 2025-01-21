A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a mentally challenged man who tried to assist her at her place of work

According to the lady who works as a POS operator, the man helped her set her umbrella and chair before she arrived at her stand

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about her experience

An unusual encounter between a Nigerian POS (Point of Sale) operator and a mentally challenged man has gone viral online.

The operator, who works at a roadside stand, was surprised to find that the man had set up her umbrella and chair before her arrival.

POS operator shares experience with mentally challenged man

In the video, the lady identified on TikTok as @nellyblaq, captured the mentally challenged man sitting on the chair he had helped to set up.

The clip showed the man quietly occupying the chair, seemingly satisfied with the knowledge that he had assisted someone in need.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the lady expressed her surprise and gratitude for the man's kind gesture.

In her words:

"Came out to work. Mad man don already help me set my POS umbrella and chair."

Reactions as POS lady shares unusual experience

The video garnered attention on TikTok, with many viewers praising the mentally challenged man's selfless act.

Some commented on the importance of treating all individuals with kindness and respect, regardless of their mental or physical abilities.

@Cosmas Blessing said:

"All this people saying for your safety, I have one that comes to my house everyday in the evening, I normally give him fufu and soup if I have soup, so one day we were given quick notice of a month coz they were having problem here, same mad man went to the man, and was crying to allow us stay for 3 months, that hunger will kill him, till the man came back and say, you can stay till you find a house."

@Princess wrote:

"You don see life partner nah rich man in disguise to find true love."

@bigbaby798 said:

"Water is life if you see water buy for him or fruit if possible food if money dey u buy give am things will change for your own favor God bless him I pray it’s turn to good news."

@OGHENEFEJIRO said:

"Your guardian angel. He was sent to comfort you and accompany you through ur hard times. The fact that one day u might not see him again it's very painful."

@OG said:

"While going home from work hide in one place to see maybe he is following u or don't u notice something in him, use style put like 1k or 2k for ur table con do like say u won go buy something and come back maybe e will take the money or not."

@preshy pink commented:

"You are a blessed child and it means you have a pure heart, his a god sent and hope you didn't chase him."

@highdeecakes said:

"Don't forget your business involves cash and everyone loves cash, mad or not mad. Be careful ma. I think you should seek help to chase him."

@veryrudegurl added:

"Where you dey abeg I wan come see for my eye. People like him are hard to see hold am ooo."

POS operator cries out in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it was a bad work day for a Point of Sale (POS) operator as she realised a male customer had vanished into thin air with her phone.

The young lady burst into tears as she lamented losing the phone after the customer did a N500 transfer.

