A lady has gone viral online after revealing the disparity between what she studied in school and her current job

In a video, the beautiful lady showed off her certificate, proving that she graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree

However, in sharp contrast, she was seen at her current workplace performing the job of a cleaner

A video showing the unexpected contrast between a lady's academic achievement and professional reality has gone viral.

The clip first showed the young graduate proudly displaying her academic certificate and rocking her graduation gown.

Female cleaner displays degree she bagged in school Photo credit: @xo20203/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate says she's now a cleaner

However, in a surprising twist, she showed herself at her current workplace, where she works as a cleaner.

While sharing the clip, the lady, identified as @xo20203 on TikTok, reiterated the disparity between her qualifications and her current occupation and netizens reacted.

She also showcased her Bachelor of Education degree via her TikTok account, a confirmation of her academic prowess.

"Show us your degree vs what you are doing now," she captioned the video.

Reactions as graduate turns cleaner

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending clip.

@ma Mtshali said:

"Thats me with my Criminology degree but working as a domestic worker, ngiyi maid guys. Life is unfair."

@Tshiamiso Will said:

"This is what I was thinking about this morning going to work in retail while I have an honour's degree in social work but let's keep pushing and hope for the best."

@MALATANKWE said:

"I worked at a pub with my HRM ended up doing promotions and campaigns then call centre. I haven't used my qualification to date and i graduated in 2018."

@Mokone wrote:

"You should leave the province and hand deliver your cv’s in schools outside KZN. You will get something within a week."

@Alejandro added:

"A win is a win, I was a general worker for 2years, got promoted to Route Monitor. Did that for 5 years(with my B-Tech) and 2022 finally got appointed HSE Officer. STAY GRIDDING, your time will come."

Watch the video below:

Graduate begins selling plantain chips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, who studied marketing, started a small business to make ends meet.

The enterprising lady, Ezike Theresa Osinachi, said she decided to dump her job because she was always lacking money.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng