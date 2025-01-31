A Nigerian man has shared the hilarious voice note he received from his mother after taking a photo with Obi Cubana

The young man sent the picture to his family's WhatsApp group chat and his stunned mother quickly responded with a funny voice note

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man's decision to share a photo with wealthy businessman Obi Cubana on his family's WhatsApp group chat sparked a funny reaction from his mother.

The young man's encounter with the prominent businessman was met with a mix of hope and excitement by his family members.

Nigerian mum asks son to request help from Obi Cubana Photo credit: @ikay10/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares voice note from mother

The young man, identified as @ikay10 on TikTok, shared a voice note from his mother, who was clearly thrilled by the photo.

In the voice note, she jokingly urged her son to seize the opportunity to share their family's problems with Obi Cubana, hoping that he might offer assistance.

Her playful tone was hilarious as she repeatedly implored her son to confide in the businessman.

In her words:

"Ike bobo please tell Obi Cubana your problem so we will know if your status will be elevated from there. Please. Tell him your problem let's see if he will help us. Please."

The voice note captured the attention of netizens who flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Many found the mother's response relatable and endearing, while others praised her sense of humour.

"POV: I posted my picture with Obi Cubana on the family WhatsApp group and my mum replied," the caption read.

Reactions as man shares photo with Obi Cubana

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Tina foodstuff store said:

"Awo idemili woman."

@lilianclaire chizzy reacted:

"No forget to give me my own share abeg."

@Ozyy said:

"Mama d mama."

@Treasure love asked:

"Lol, who no like better thing?"

@chinnyjoy30 said:

"I support you mama."

@QWEEN BEAUTY said:

"Mama sharp jare no time."

Harold Mbakwe said:

"Great Man he has revived so many souls. Carry on with the good works. Please remember me in your Paradise."

@obichinwe said:

"Obi banyi. You're really touching lives nwannem!! My prayers for you is that the good lord will continue to bless and keep you now and always Amen."

@Godwin said:

"I thank God almighty for this kind of opportunity In the life of this boy and also a big thanks to God almighty, Good thing will never leave Obi and is family in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Watch the video below:

Man starstruck after meeting Genevieve Nnaji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man was starstruck after unexpectedly meeting Genevieve and a video from the heartwarming moment was shared online.

Many people gushed over Genevieve's ageless look while some admitted being jealous of the young man for meeting their favourite celebrity before them.

