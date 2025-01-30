A Nigerian man who is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said on his way to camp he had an accident

A man who is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said he encountered an accident on his way to the orientation camp.

The man shared a video on Tiktok indicating that he was not the only NYSC member on the bus.

The NYSC members were going to orientation camp when the accident happened. Photo credit: TikTok/@toas_intl.

The video posted by @toas_intl, shows that their bus caught fire and burnt down.

However, he said they were saved by God as they survived the road crash.

He also showed the NYSC members who survived the road crash as they celebrated after arriving at camp.

He said:

"On our way to NYSC camp, we had an accident and our bus caught fire. Nothing but God's mercy saved us."

Many TikTok users who saw the video rushed to the comment section to congratulate the 'corpers' on their survival.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC members survive road accident

Lady shares the dream she had before going to NYSC camp

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady said she had a dream that she was posted to Sokoto state for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Due to the dream, she has been apprehensive while waiting for her call-up letter, and it has finally arrived.

Despite her dream and her fears, she checked and saw that she had been posted to Lagos state for her NYSC.

She said:

"I dream say i dey for sokoto last night but my God doesnt wear flipflops."

