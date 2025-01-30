A lady who just completed her NYSC programme got emotional as she gave a celebratory parade to her sister who sponsored her

The lady tried hard to hold back her tears as she spoke of the many things her sister had done since they lost their mother

Many people who saw the corps member video said that they were also teary watching her honour her sister

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A Nigerian lady who just finished her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has gained national attention after honouring her sister.

On her Passing Out Parade (POP) day, the lady went to her sister's house to appreciate what she had done for her.

A Nigerian graduate saluted her sister for sponsoring her education. Photo source: @chinnyebere

Source: TikTok

NYSC POP with family

Dressed in a white shirt and shorts, the lady (@chinnyebere) saluted the family member, mentioning all the good things the woman helped her with.

The corps member revealed that the sister once sold her gold so that she could pay her house rent in school.

She added that the woman was always sending her food items while she was an undergraduate. Many people got emotional watching her speak.

Supportive sister and NYSC corps member

At a point during her salute, the corps member cried as she could not hold back her tears. Her sister hugged her.

After the lady shared the video of the salute on TikTok, the sister said:

"I’m super proud of you my beloved sister I thank God almighty for supporting us through this journey mum will be so proud of us."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

clare602 said:

"My elder sister own na to Dey thief my clothes."

Cforthair said:

"Abeg I no wan cry I dey bank before then think say life don taya me."

GIGI said:

"I started Crying immediately she said 'Sister that since I lost my mum she has been the only one taking care of me'."

BasiraKhalid said:

"Make una stop this kind video now who will console me."

blezonwankwo said:

"Another day to cry for wetin bo concern me. Lord pls bless me financially to make my ppl proud."

25TH JANUARY said:

"I'm crying. I'm not the first born but I'm doing the work of a first born. God bless me with a good paying job."

LOLO said:

"I pray my younger once call me one day and appreciate my hard all this yrs for them. I can't hold back my tears we the first child we dey see shege."

#SimplyThelma1st said:

"Chai i don't even know when I started crying, i pray i be a wonderful big sister to my siblings."

Brother paid sister's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady made people emotional by honouring her brother on the day she completed her one-year NYSC.

The lady in her well-ironed khaki uniform marched towards her brother and saluted him for paying her school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng