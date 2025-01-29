A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after relocating to the United States of America to be with her husband

In a video, she revealed that she had waited for over two years before she was able to secure her visa to her husband's country

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's dream of reuniting with her husband in the United States finally came true after a lengthy wait.

The lady, who had been separated from her spouse for over two years, took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude.

Lady documents relocation journey to USA

Mrscortez1, as she is known on TikTok, documented her journey and shared it with her followers.

Her video captured the various steps she took as she prepared to leave Nigeria and start a new life in the US with her husband.

From packing food items and getting a cornrow hairstyle to seeking blessings from her parents, every moment was captured on camera.

Her prayers and determination had finally paid off, as she was granted a US spousal visa.

She shared the news with her online community, expressing her thanks to God for making her dream a reality.

In her words:

"I waited 2 years and 5 months to finally use this relocation sound. My USA spousal visa got approved. Self care day. Packing foodstuffs. Cornrow hairstyle or nothing. Father and mother's blessings. Headed to airport. On my way home to USA. I'm finally home. Thank you sweet Jesus. God did."

Reactions as lady relocates to USA

TikTok users were overjoyed for the couple and took to the comments section to offer their well-wishes.

@christiana| YouTuber asked:

"So if you marry someone based in the US you have to wait this long for visa?"

@Didilicious said:

"I waited 15yrs but am finally in USA BABY. Congratulations."

@lightskinsita said:

"Manifesting visa approval to USA."

@Adeola commented:

"Congratulations darling. l am so happy for you sweetheart."

@Peace Ologe said:

"Awww babe I swear I’m not crying. Congratulations dear. I’m so happy for you wow congratulations dear."

@Adeewa said:

"Wow I knees it nd believe it that my love will soon go nd meet that sweet man over der congratulations darling I tap from it."

@CYNTl baby asked:

"I have save this sound going to two years now God when?"

@oluokun oluwadamilola said:

"Congratulations I believe this is how they will congratulate me too."

@Mrs Dee said:

"Congratulations girl. How long did you wait before you were given an interview date? Still waiting for mine."

@King Highfy said:

"Congratulations waiting for this good new for myself also before April."

@Temis_thrift_wears said:

"God please answer my prayers too. Congratulations momma."

@clara123 said:

"I will use this sound one day, and I can’t wait honestly, congrats."

@prayz stated:

"Congratulations so happy seeing this we will miss u. God will be with u over there u will not regret this new stage in ur life. Enjoy my dear."

@JMK reacted:

"Congratulations I knew it when you comment on rella page during the ban of usa awww so happy for you."

@_realkaffyc reacted:

"I and my family will use this sound before the end of this year AMEN congratulations ma."

@Beautycynthia said:

"Congratulations, as God did it for you so he shall it do it for me too. Amen."

@M&K Unisex Wears said:

"Congratulations. I claim this for my and my family soon. God run am for us ooo."

@cess stated:

"Congratulations stranger am manifesting am next in line. Amen AM tapping into your blessings."

@queen Esther reacted:

"Congratulations, this is gonna be my testimony soon because God has already opened my travelling doors in Jesus name amen."

@Dijkamra added:

"Congratulations darling. I key into your testimony I'll be next to testify in Jesus name amen."

@joyceatawan stated:

"Congratulations to you dear I tap into your blessing, my is next month and my america Visa will be approved in Jesus name Amen."

@Ace added:

"The only girl way nor do braids travel. Congrats I tap."

