A student has dragged a pastor on social media for failing to balance her with N100k after she acted deaf in a fake miracle plot.

Facebook user, Nenye Uzowulu, made public the student's appeal as sent to her inbox on the platform.

She, however, failed to give out the student's name or that of the pastor.

According to the student's story, the pastor paid her N100k advance to act deaf during a miracle session, with the promise of a N100k balance that same day.

Two weeks down the line, the lady said she has not received the balance. She said his personal assistant always claims he is busy whenever she calls his phone.

She admitted to doing wrong

While admitting that what she did was wrong in the sight of God, the lady stated that she needed the money to meet with demands of school, adding that prostitution was never an option. Her full text read:

"Nenye post and hide my identity bcos I'm boiling.

"A pastor paid me advance of 100k to act like deaf which after performing the miracle I'm to be paid my 100k balance the said evening!

"This is two weeks now I'm yet to get my 100,000 balance. Whenever I call him on phone his PA wil pickup only to tell me he is busy. I know what I did was very wrong in the sight of God. But I'm student striving so hard to meet up in school.

"Prostitution is one thing I vow never to do in my life. He has been using my friends and pay them. Why owe me. How do I get my balance please .

"Even the man that connected me is telling me to exercise patient. Till when!"

The lady's revelations shocked people

Chidinma Grace Onwuemene said:

"My dear ask God for forgiveness and move on,because any acclaimed MOG that could do deceitful thing can go extra mile to do you evil,just let him be...My honest opinion please."

Augusta Uzoeto said:

"So what do you want us to do now.

"You deserve what you are getting na people like you dey use condemn some true Man of God.

"If you want us to help you tag the pastor make we kukuma finish the kingdom work or you go do your pro.. situation."

Ifesinachi Hope Ugochukwu said:

"It don tee way I watch my hand komot for anything concern pastor or so."

Queen J Gold said:

"He has paid the man that connected u to him ,omo things dey sub ohhh."

Rose Belonwu said:

"What u need now is serious prayer and to ask God for his forgiveness, for d balance leave it for them very soon karma will deal with them."

Cynthia Successful said:

"You fit help us drop the name of the pastor and the man make we go greet them so that he can do miracle for us all ‍♀️.

"Miracle working pastor oshi."

Source: Legit.ng