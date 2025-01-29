A Nigerian man has broken silence regarding the marriage crisis of popular Nigerian singer, 2Baba and Annie Idibia

In a post shared via the Instagram account, the man blamed Annie for the breakup, stating that she intentionally Ignored red flags

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man recently shared his thoughts on the marital woes of singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia.

The concerned man, who took to Instagram to express his opinion, placed blame squarely on Annie's shoulders.

UK-based man speaks on 2Baba's marriage 'wahala'

Source: Instagram

Man shares reason for 2Baba's marital crisis

The man, identified by his handle @jectimi, claimed that Annie had ignored warning signs in 2Baba's behaviour from the outset.

He alleged that 2Baba's history of infidelity and irresponsibility should have raised red flags, which Annie chose to disregard.

According to him, Annie's decision to marry 2Baba despite these warning signs was a critical mistake.

He claimed that 2Baba's humble appearance is deceptive, masking a more troubled reality about his personality.

In his words:

"This is the main reason 2face and Annie Idibia his wife break up and I blame Annie. From day 1, I knew the marriage was not going to last because na small rope dey hold the marriage. The rope don cut now everybody don find their way.

"The reason I go blame Annie Idibia is that since the beginning, 2face showed signs of irresponsibility. His manhood is too active with different women. Yet, she still went ahead to say yes I do. I blame her.

"People keep saying 2face is a humble guy. He is not. The only thing that is humble about him is his face. He has an innocent looking face. His manhood is not humble. I knew the marriage will not last because the red flag in 2face was ignored by Annie."

Reactions as man speaks on 2baba's marital crisis

The man's comments sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Some concurred with his assessment, while others defended Annie and 2Baba's relationship.

Cassidyng1 said:

"Since they got married has 2face gotten another woman pregnant? Why all these bashing against a man who had 2 baby mama’s when he was single?"

Real_didy said:

"I blame Annie, the signs were always there."

Adunnitreasure said:

"I congratulate that 2baba 2nd baby mama. That one born two for am, when she see say competition too much, mama kukuma run and marry Pastor jeje and living in peace."

Poshywashy reacted:

"Omo the red banner show. She ignore am."

Hereisjoyy said:

"Laugh wan wound me with this name wey Timilala give 2baba."

Ifynayaa said:

"I don’t get why everyone is blaming 2face. Annie (the African Queen) knew what she signed up for. A Man U met when u were a teenager, dated on and off relationship, he had 4 kids then u had urs, and he proposed and you were overjoyed. What bout the kids or the mother of the kids who are older than urs? I remember how Nigerians celebrated like she has won a lottery. Even tho I was young then I had common sense to know that it’s a huge red flag. Way way I don’t believe Davido was ready to settle down but each their own, he had kids in every country while allegedly still with Chioma. See how everyone was happy for Chioma? That was how it was for Annie."

Pinkisdnewgold said:

"The abonki balm is the best advice."

Rossy2sure60 commented:

"Who you come dey fight with now????? Omg!!!!"

Glow_signature_clothing stated:

"Bro this your nose go need surgery oo, like zicaloma own."

Aisedomcakes added:

"The signs were there abeg make Una Dey talk truth she tried abeg if na so he take end no wahala nobody kpai inside the matter make them dey go na the new wife or babe I go pity for now."

Source: Legit.ng