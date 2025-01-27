A Nigerian Catholic priest has reacted to the separation of singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, from his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia

The priest stated that the timing of 2Baba's divorce announcement online was wrong as a result of Annie's reported condition

He shared what the African Queen crooner should have done and offered an important lesson for couples

Father Ehioma Emmanuel, a Catholic priest known on Facebook as Fada Mentor, has taken a swipe at singer 2Baba for announcing his separation from Annie online.

While noting that some people have argued that Annie and 2Baba are celebrities and as such their affairs are public, the priest wondered if the timing of such a "humiliating announcement that is capable of unsettling hearts and minds" is right.

Father Ehioma Emmanuel says the timing of 2Baba's divorce announcement is wrong. Photo Credit: Fada Mentor, Bellanajia, Kashgain

Source: Facebook

Why priest faulted 2Baba's divorce announcement

In a lengthy Facebook post, Father Ehioma cited Joseph's example with Mary in the Bible and faulted 2Baba for announcing such at a time when Annie was reportedly in rehab and fighting to regain her sanity.

The priest also slammed ladies criticising 2Baba for having double standards.

"...And now after this announcement,we are reading the news about Annie being in a rehab, fighting to regain her sanity, caused by an abuse of hard drugs.

"So if the news are true about her condition, then 2Baba didn't do it well.

"I'm not telling you to remain in a marriage where you are scared of any new day but my thought in this is that you ought to have stood by her, fight with her to get better and regain her sanity before you take your leave.

"I mean this is the mother of some of your children and many of us have read and watched both of you talking about your love story; I think she deserves that support and moral encouragement.

"And for some ladies abusing 2Baba for making that announcement at all or taking his leave from the marriage, please is this the same energy you use when the female celebrities make their own announcements? The problem here should be the timing..."

Using 2Baba and Annie's embattled marriage as an example, the priest laid out a lesson for couples about keeping their affairs private.

"This is also a lesson for those who want their marriage to be in the public eye, beginning with a SHUTDOWN wedding. Stop bringing your private lives into this arena for public scrutiny, it doesn't end well at all.

"St. Joseph was known as a RIGHTEOUS MAN for many things and one of them is because he decided to do his thing without public validation.

"May healing come to all of you. Amen..."

Priest's take on 2Baba-Annie's separation trends

Iorzaa Douglas Saaondo said:

"This one na yesterday's world. Today, we go do am. Public. Make. Everybody knows."

Okechukwu Diamond said:

"Hmmmm unbelievable I thought this wonderful couple will last for so long Cos of the bond between the two hmmm I am shocked,😲😯"

Ujomoh Blessing said:

"I agree with you. The timing is totally wrong. She's been receiving lots of bashing from her appearance and attitude in the YFA 3. So this is not the best of time for such an announcement even if you wanted the public to know."

Mma Okpala said:

"Social media have done a lot of harm than good. I wonder why they prefer announcing everything on social media. Some certain things are meant to be secret. For those that tapped from them when they got married, I hope you guys have untap?"

Ifunanya Chime Mmadu-okoli said:

"If he doesn't want to walk her through the path of recovery it's okay too. But announcing it on same social media that will bully her more and trample on her fragile mental health was all shades of wrong.

"Marriage will keep breaking because of infidelity and other factors. When the head of a marriage is not bringing peace and keeping his private part, private. When the head of a marriage fails the Marriage fails.

"Especially when you are married to a good woman. It's better it ends that way than set one of them ablaze. Men with spiritual wife and lack of sexual discipline will stain your pure white."

Lady's experience meeting Annie Idibia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who met Annie Idibia at a nightclub had shared her experience.

According to the lady, Annie looked stressed and unhappy when she walked into the Abuja nightclub.

Speaking on the ongoing divorce saga, the lady said Annie made a mistake loving 2Baba more than herself. She urged people to put the couple in prayers.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng