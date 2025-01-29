Selena Gomez, an American music star could not hold back her teams following US President Trump's clampdown

Recall that on Sunday, January 26, a nationwide immigration crackdown led to the arrest of 956 people

This touched the music star, who said that all he people had gotten kicked out and there was nothing he could do

Selena Gomez, the American music star, who recently got engaged to Benny Blanco made headlines after he made an emotional post about the new immigration law.

The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration beyond those living in or entering the U.S. illegally, with officials also issuing bans and restrictions on legal immigration, including programs for refugees displaced by violence.

Selena Gomez bashed over the emotional video, fans react. credit: @realdonaldtrump, @selenagomez

Source: Instagram

Selena Gomez, who is originally from Mexico, did not receive this new development well. Gomez's emotional outburst came just days after Trump took office and initiated deportation raids targeting undocumented immigrants. In the viral video, while holding back tears in her eyes.

Selena said:

"All my people are getting attacked ..the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

Watch the now-deleted video here:

Many who have created her clip include Sensate Candidate, Sam Parker, who said Selena should also be deported.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Parker wrote:

"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

See his post below:

Reactions to Selena Gomez's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@BasedSamParker:

"You're not American. You might even just be a bot."

@jtripnation:

"Throw the entire earth away at this point. People have lost compassion. People have lost empathy. People have lost love. Reset button immediately. Humans have lost their way."

@wavy._brady:

"Sam parker looks more Mexican than selena. He should get deported."

@mperfecttahtah10:

"She cried plenty times before choosing the right clip for the gram."

@livingstoneony:

"You see a bigger celebrity than most of your celebrities showing empathy for her people?! But you naija celebrities will use it as an avenue to flex on their people."

@remhee_ said:

"Someone is sympathising with her brothers regarding Trump mass deportation, but Emeka and funmi from Nigeria wants their uncle's to be deported so bad."

@official_tinnymoore:

"I still don’t know how y'all set cameras and start crying."

@dgunzbeatz said:

"Blackmail no dey work with Donald Trump."

@salewaakinsete commented:

"Save your tears for another day. Some of your people choose him."

