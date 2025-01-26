A lady who lives in the UK has shared a video supporting the idea that, truly, there is a scarcity of men willing to get married in the country

She expressed the view that many ladies who migrated from Africa to the UK face the difficult reality of not finding husbands

The lady also noted that single ladies who are moving to the UK from Africa might also not have children due to a scarcity of willing men

A lady who is resident in the UK has joined her voice to lament the scarcity of men willing to be husbands in the country.

The lady was reacting to a viral video of a Nigerian woman who had said she was finding it hard to land a man in the UK.

The lady said getting a husband in the UK is hard.

In a video she posted to react to the topic, the lady, @sandraozor1 said she discovered that men who are willing to have a relationship are scarce in the UK.

She noted that African women moving to the UK to live permanently might end up not getting men who would marry them there.

Sandra insisted that the notion that landing a man in the UK was hard was true.

According to Sandra, the problematic reality is that single ladies who move to the country will find it hard to get husbands and babies.

While some people supported her in the comment section, others said there was also a scarcity of women willing to be obedient wives.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as ladies complain of scarcity of willing men in the UK

@Linda said:

"Husband is everywhere depending on your standards."

@elliottadelani said:

"My dear... those that don't have papers are looking for those that have papers, and the ladies that have papers don't want to be with men without papers."

@Baltesar Ebang Egonga said:

"Let them invite me over, in less than one year everybody go dey okay."

@Teeshan Official said:

"The laws are making men afraid of marriage in that part of de world."

@Lexy Raymond jnr said:

"Not only in U.K abroad generally babe."

@sidex4 said:

"People that would look down on men the moment the men say they work in care...lol."

@Elvis Ose said:

"Partner dey, just that all of us dey look for watin no dey exist."

@joshua_light said:

"They are selecting honestly!"

@Kobby15 said:

"Unrealistic expectations coupled with bad attitude is the reason why most might end up like that."

@EVA GREEN said:

"They're lying. If you try to talk to them as a serious man they will start to bill 💵 you with their financial problems."

@Eagle said:

"My landlady in Nigeria owns over 5 blocks of 6 flats each. She is about 60, no kid, no husband. So sad."

@Billy 101 said:

"Let the UK ladies look for good men in other European countries to chat & relate with."

@jefferson19604 said:

"We are the problem to ourselves, until we take time while pursuing wealth and neglect our happiness, the problem will continue."

@Elvis Ajunwa said:

"Na, once you don't have UK passport or at least ILR they will not honour a First date.. And some of them,you are not doing tech job or data analyst job dem no answer meanwhile they are doing care."

Lady sponsored her husband to Europe

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady who lives in Europe said she helped her husband relocate to be with her, but the man later left her.

The lady said she was the one who first started living in Europe before she and her man got married, and she decided to bring him abroad.

However, she said when the man got there, he completely changed and subsequently left her in the rain.

