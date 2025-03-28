A Nigerian baker has recounted an unexpected thing that happened after she slept off while baking a cake

According to the lady, she was baking a cake at 1am and woke up at 4:36am to check the cake in the oven

She could not believe her eyes over the state of the cake and made a video of its state as she appreciated God

A female baker, @debbie_14_, has taken to social media to appreciate God over what would have been a baking disaster.

The baker narrated how she dozed off while baking at 1am.

She would wake up at 4:36am and rush to check what happened to the cake in the oven, which was still on.

Quite to her amazement, the lady found the cake unburnt. She said all she could mutter was "thank you Jesus."

She posted a video showing when she took out the cake from the oven. Words layered on her TikTok video explaining what happened read:

"I started baking by 1am and I slept off.

"I woke up with full speed by 4:36am and my oven was still on with the cake inside. Jesus!

"The cake didn't even get burnt.

"All I kept saying was thank you Jesus."

She admitted the incident shook her.

Watch her video below:

Baker's video gets people talking

florazsecret said:

"He who seats in heavenly places, doesn’t sleep nor slumber, I can relate sis and I’m also a testament. Don’t mind anyone saying otherwise, they don’t know how it can be sometimes, BeingKindIsAvirtue."

@EBSTORE.NG ✨🧑‍🍳 said:

"I bake a lot at midnight, but I use alarm because there's no way you won't feel sleepy. Sometimes, I'll set the alarm for about 25 minutes. If it wakes me up again, I'll set another 25 minutes."

Gifted🍭💦🍒🫶💝🙂↔️ said:

"Me I dey set timer for my phone oo I swear….once e start to dey beep I don wake up immediately,I no dey sleep like mumu."

Ige oluwatomisin said:

"One time I was baking so I decide to just sit and rest, not up to 2 min my oven door opened something I locked before I went to sit, standing only to find out my gas went off if that door didn't open I would have cried if It sank because that would be a lot of loss for me😭. There was no way my oven door would open on its own, God just wanted me to be aware."

directedbytheicon said:

"You know how many times the Holy Ghost does something’s for us that we aren’t aware off , he’s really our helper."

miss favvycakes said:

"I was cooking corn one night and slept off ,for me to wake up by 2pm and saw that the gas has been turned off and the corn was fully cooked,I live alone till today I don’t know how it appended."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian baker had mistakenly burnt a client's cake.

Lady sleeps off while cooking at 8pm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who slept off while cooking at 8pm had shared what she discovered.

When the lady woke up five hours later, she went straight to the kitchen and found out her meal had burnt beyond recognition.

People marvelled at how she survived the incident with no damage to her house or herself, considering that she cooked with gas.

