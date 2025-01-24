A Nigerian man enjoyed a plate of food at Hilda Baci's restaurant and he has come out to share his experience

The man met Hilda Baci herself at her restaurant, which is known as MyFoodByHilda, located in Lagos

He was happy to meet the award-winning chef who showed him some of the dishes cooked in the restaurant

A Nigerian man decided to visit Hilda Baci's restaurant and enjoy some good food from the award-winning chef.

Hilda recently kick-started her restaurant, and it has been trending on social media since then.

The man also met Hilda Baci in person. Photo credit: TikTok/@diamondblaaq.

Many customers who have patronised the restaurant have come online to share their experiences.

One of the highlights of the videos shared online by some people who patronised MyFoodByHilda was the cost of food there.

However, in his video, Diamond Black, said Hilda Baci's restaurant was not for people who are still managing.

Diamond's comments indicated that he already expected food to be expensive at the restaurant.

However, he did not mention how much he spent on a plate of food.

He said:

"I enjoyed her food. Hilda food no be for people wey still dey manage."

The man actually met Hilda Baci herself, and she helped show him some of the delicacies before he made a choice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady eats at MyFoodByHilda

@baybee said:

"Hilda is nice o …. But her food price no nice at all."

@BNNET_guY said:

"Who no get money for fashion no Dey go for High fashion."

@Amicable said:

"One werey go buy 6k peeper soup and he wan spoil multimillion business."

@Shuga_bright said:

"Omo that her favorite go sharp."

@Dozie said:

"Is her favorite don turn to your favorite."

@yoruba demon said:

"The way she smile and say hi shows that she’s so nice not like all those bbl way day do like God."

@Joy Hailey said:

"She’s so nice."

@Chef Shanpepe said:

"No be for broke guys."

@Ollyray said:

"Fr fr it’s not for the poor."

@ChefLily said:

"If generosity was a person that’s hilda."

@MediaTokNaija said:

"When did you shoot this video."

@Tobi said:

"If Nigerians never live fake life, dem no dey rest..must you buy food from Hilda baci ? Una sha like to dey show una self so as you con buy food for there now..what else?"

@Aburo_adugbo said:

"Why you no carry your family come chop?"

@MEEMI said:

"For your age you shouldn’t be involving yourself in this type of issues."

@michael ani said:

"But her Recipe is a regular Recipe, i didn't see anything different here, so why is it that cost? ok celebrity food, Nigeria's fake life every time."

@Believer said:

"This is your favorite but nahim remain plenty pass others are almost finished. Walai I can never let vendors choose for me, they'll give you the one no one buys so they can finish it."

@pearlite said:

"Make una no fall that girl business oh with una bad mouth! Wetin be all this video now."

Lady spends N90,000 in Hilda Baci's restaurant

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who visited Hilda Baci's restaurant has shared a video showing the plates of food she bought there.

The lady showed the different kinds of dishes she got and how much it cost her at MyFoodByHilda.

A lot of TikTok users said the food looked yummy and worth the price she paid for it, but others said they were expensive.

Source: Legit.ng