A Nigerian lady has expressed displeasure and is confused over what she found in a carton of fish she had waybilled to Owerri

She said she bought a carton of fish worth N120k in Kano and waybilled it to her friend who stays in Owerri

In a video, she showcased what was seen in the carton and wondered what happened in the course of the transportation

A poultry farmer in Kano State has cried out on social media after a carton of fish she waybilled to her friend in Owerri was tampered with.

According to the businesswoman, she got the carton of fish at N120k for her friend in Owerri.

She had waybilled a carton of fish to Owerri. Photo Credit: @brandyfarms

The poultry farmer then sent the carton of fish via a driver, but what was delivered was a far cry from what was purchased.

"...This is the carton of fish I bought for my friend in Kano and sent it to Owerri. The carton of fish I bought for N120k, and this was what she received. Like how? How?" she said in a TikTok video while displaying the carton.

She was furious that the fish in the carton was not up to even half carton and wondered if the driver had consumed it.

"I have been pissed off since yesterday. I don't even know what to say about it...It is not even up to half a carton.

"Like what happened? Is it that the driver stopped the car and ate the fish, or the delivery people I worked with did not deliver the complete fish?" she lamented.

Watch her video below:

People comment on lady's discovery

Kim Koka 🧸 said:

"The driver stop by and ate the fish."

Nneka okoh said:

"Exactly what they did to me.From Meduguri to cross River, People in cross river weybill office chop my fish without mercy."

lilybest100 said:

"Next time,make a concise video of your package 📦 in front of the driver before you give him the waybill, many people are walking around without conscience,if they go hard, you go harder."

Roman king said:

"Some criminals people will start asking you if you are paying your staff well."

user1942832715293 said:

"My own lost upto now story up story. may God help us."

Esther Hassan said:

"My sister e don happen to me before na drivers they steal am I swear I was highly disappointed that day haabaaa this is annoying."

Big_baby❤️💋🌹 said:

"Why didn’t you package it well, you go dey trust driver."

@omajuliet01 said:

"Any time u want to waybill foodstuffs try and register it in a company transport giving to drivers is very risky nah so they carry my friend rice."

Source: Legit.ng