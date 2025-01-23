A Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video on TikTok showing off his father's expensive properties

In the video which quickly went viral, the young man disassociated himself from people who said they came from 'nothing'

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young Nigerian man has gushed over his father's wealth, while flaunting properties owned by the rich man.

His video which was posted on TikTok has drawn both admiration and criticism from users on the platform.

Man shows off father's wealth

The video, posted by @yoitsmegad66, captured the young man posing proudly beside his father's expensive cars and their lavish duplex.

In his caption, he expressed fulfilment over his privileged upbringing, which he made clear distinguished him from those who were not born into wealth.

In his words:

"I no follow una come from nothing. My papa guide scatter."

Reactions as man flaunts father's wealth

TikTok users were quick to react to the video, with some hailing the young man's confidence and others condemning his perceived arrogance.

While some commentators praised his family's success and the obvious pride he took in his heritage, others accused him of being disrespectful and dismissive of those who were less fortunate.

@keanusideman said:

"Biggie biggie enter gymmie fatty fatty u go see say u go leani leani."

@Top God said:

"On top hilux and gwagon, na naija standard sha."

@Bambina said:

"Hm if to say I no see d all cruise no hate !! Hmm my brother plenty things Dey my mind way I been wan tell u."

@vansfx_ said:

"If dem like make dem hate. If e easy why their papa no make am."

@justice commented:

"From ur dancing step you go know say ur papa guide no be lie."

@rea said:

"As your papa guide na so we self go guide for our children."

@thatverylee said:

"One day, my kids will be able to post like this and they wont be capping. so help me God."

@Dice said:

"My mama guide scatter too but she nor dey too give me moni na only when I dy school now am doing it on my own man no be everybody way him papa or mama guide dey give moni like dat oh."

@Mimi said:

"Initially I come from nothing oh, I no go lie, but now my mama guide like mad."

@Zelle commented:

"Leave those ones crying like say na me send some of una papa not to take risk and hustle serious when others were during their young age."

@nonso added:

"This is the life I want for my children and it’s a most that i will make this thing call money."

