A Nigerian woman got people talking after she complained about the quality of food she received at a wedding

She stated that wedding guests were being served small meat and hot bottled drinks at wedding

A Nigerian woman fumed over the quality of food she was served at a wedding.

She called on couples who were not financially buoyant to avoid organising wedding parties.

She advised couples about throwing parties. Photo: @justthebeadmaker

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @judasthebeadmaker on Instagram, the woman shared how she was served chicken neck at a wedding.

She said wedding organisers no longer serve fleshy meat but chose to serve bones instead.

Her words:

“If you no get money to do party, leave the party for there… How you go give me neck of fowl? How you go give me knee of cow make I chop? Make una stop na.”

Woman laments over food quantity at weddings

She went further to advise wedding organisers to increase the portion of food they share at weddings.

The woman added that some went further to serve bottled drinks that were not chilled at weddings.

She said:

“If na this rubbish you wan do, no marry. No marry make we get peace of mind.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail complaints over wedding food

Many reacted after she advised couples to desist from throwing wedding parties if they didn't have money.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@El__nda said said:

"People too like show off. Do small wedding, give your invited guest the best experience."

@nicole_chukwu said:

"Na why I postpone my wedding so I no wan offend my guests."

@itz_rain_joe said:

"Thank God for my caterer during my wedding,she tried...our food was amazing. No vex you hear?? Next time no attend."

@mosufoods said:

"If you even give some of dem price, dem go see e too cost,say dem get sister aunty wen be caterer. Awon i have someone who can do it cheaper. Issokay oo."

@girl_called_wealth said:

"Dem give me head of fish. the eyes of the fish don commot the coke nd water belike say dem boil am nd I don change 70k to spray with microwave @judasthebeadmaker make I still go ahead? Gift dem or mak i just dey go house??"

@ordeenchop said:

"Tell them oo, hire a caterer that can deliver ooo, abeg hire us so Presido go eat better food ooo.. make una no dey stress her."

Wedding guests receive bags of rice, noodles

In a related story, a bride's mother got people talking after a video of what she shared at her daughter's wedding surfaced on social media.

Some items shared include bags of rice, gas cylinders, cartons of noodles, and other gift items.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the expensive gifts that were shared at the wedding.

