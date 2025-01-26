A Nigerian lady who bought a dog said she saw the pet sleeping on duty when it was supposed to be guarding her

The lady said she purchased the dog at the cost of N10,000, but she was surprised when she caught it sleeping

She noted that the dog was supposed to be for security, but it surprisingly left the duty post and fell asleep

A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok to show off a new dog she bought recently.

The lady said she bought the beautiful dog for N10,000 and she was hoping to reap benefits from the pet.

The lady caught her security dog sleeping. Photo credit: TikTok/Mrs Mike and Getty Images/Elvira Kashapova.

In a TikTok video posted by @mrsmike001, the lady said she was hoping the dog would become his security.

Mrs Mike even said she named the dog "Security" to reflect the job it was supposed to be doing.

However, she came outside and saw the dog lying upside down and enjoying some sleep.

But instead of punishing the dog, Mrs Mike chose to give it a nice pillow so that it could sleep properly.

Interestingly, the dog placed its head on the pillow as if it had been waiting for it all along.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys a new dog

@iLOVELLE said:

"You know wetin security see for night? Abeg add duvet."

@Nelson 001 said:

"My German Shepherd, na me dey protect the werey make them no thief am."

@ACHIEVER 01

"Na owner you be oo. You no be God."

@fadagab on Tiktok said:

"Security no dey get “day off?"

@NK said:

"The Dog: if security work easy why you no do am?"

@Sarah Martins68117 said:

"You still gave him pillow."

@Abigail sad:

"You own good.. my own day leave my house go another person own … the person get mind give am bingo … if my dog see me e go pass me follow another person."

@Munachisom said:

"No dey stress last born oo."

@Donzela said:

"As you buy am 10k e no shock you?"

@Nuella Dalu said:

"As you give am pillow, God go bless you."

@LONELLA FOODMART said:

"God bless you for that pillow remain mattress and duvet. Dogs sleep in this position when they feel they're in a safe space and have complete trust in you."

@Omonikara DAM said:

"Even German machine dey rest na body no be firewood

@De_Fifth said:

"The dog no go ever forget that pillow moment."

@FemFem016 said:

"Sebi na night security dey work, morning na for sleep..... let him rest before work."

@Sunshine said:

"E be like na same place me and you for buy dog ooo."

@Unruly Vital Caleb said:

"I remembered when my dog followed me to town. When returning another dog chase the two of us and my dog run away from me the house... But started shaking it's tail and making some sound at me."

