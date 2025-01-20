Skit maker Taaooma has addressed the myth about women getting bigger backsides after giving birth

Taaooma shared a video of her transformation after giving birth while throwing shades at those who assured her of a big backside after her first child

The skit maker's video which has since gone viral has stirred up hilarious comments from Nigerian netizens

Popular Nigerian comedian Mariam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma or Tao, has seemingly come for those who assured her of growing a huge backside after giving birth to her first child.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Taaooma became a first-time mother in December 2024 after she and her husband, Abula Abdul Azeez Oladimeji Greene, welcomed a baby girl together.

Taaooma's new video showing her backside goes viral. Credit: taaooma

Source: Instagram

A few weeks after welcoming her baby girl, Taaooma appears to have been looking forward to some transformation in her body, especially her backside.

On Sunday, January 19, Taaooma addressed her fans and followers as she shared a funny video of her showing them her backside, suggesting that nothing had changed

According to Taaooma, people lied about what they told her concerning her backside as she experienced no changes.

A caption on the video read : “Your bumbum will grow big after you give birth."

She added; “All liess 🙄.”

Towards the end of the video, Taaooma expressed her disappointment as she funnily threw punches in the air at those saying her backside would get bigger after giving birth to a child.

Watch the video Taaooma shared below as she displays her flat backside:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Taaooma recently faced criticisms over her skit with actor Femi Adebayo, who played the role of a king.

While many laughed over the video, others accused Taaooma of disrespecting 'king' Femi Adebayo in the skit.

Reactions trail Taaooma's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the skit's maker's video, read them below:

Didier_Kahungu wrote:

"Give it another try, it start with the second child."

naffaish01 comment:

"Na I hear oo, I never hear of bummbum.. Go n do BBBL."

OyinTGSPE said:

"Just Forget big yansh no be your way Even if you do BBL e go burst."

dahnnysparrow wrote:

"Dear ladies, you can see how in shape she still looks, if you like dey chop hot yam pepper soup and eba after you born , dey deceive yourself say baby need more milk."

Damilola_katlyn commented:

"Another evidence to trash this saying😂 Lemme go and find another way before marriage. I no dey wait again @Koreeydunni."

Otunba_Alao said:

"Wait! She gave birth? Wait hold up! When was she pregnant? Omoooo I didn't even know."

sympplysugar wrote:

"The bumbum might be a shy type. Doesn’t like too much attention."

Taaooma recalls experience with traffic offender

In other news via Legit.ng, the mum of one narrated an ordeal she experienced with a traffic offender.

Taoomma used her experience to buttress the ill-treatment women face in society over their gender.

The skit maker also expressed her displeasure, eliciting a wide range of reactions within and beyond the feminist community.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng