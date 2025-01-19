A beautiful young lady has shared her excitement on social media as she celebrates being a landlady at the age of 25

In a video trending on TikTok, she showed off the design of her house and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to congratulate the young lady

A young lady's amazing achievement at the age of 25 has inspired many netizens on the TikTok app.

The determined lady accomplished what many people strive for years to achieve; becoming a homeowner.

Lady builds fine house at 25 Photo credit: @bassy066/TikTok.

25-year-old lady shows off new house

In a video, the proud homeowner known on TikTok as @bassy066, shared a clear view of her impressive accomplishment.

The clip showing the stunning design of her bungalow quickly went viral, garnering massive attention and admiration.

As the video racked up views, TikTok users flocked to the comments section to offer their heartfelt congratulatory messages.

"Landlady at 25," the lady captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off bungalow

TikTok users stormed the comments section to applaud the lady's feat while praying to also become homeowners.

@cakes by Destiny said:

"Chai and I will be 25 this year I can't even boost of 50k in my account. God I am seeing what u are doing for others oooo don't forsake me please."

@Oluchi stated:

"I will be 25 this year lord. I tap to this as my birthday gift."

@MIRACLE reacted:

"You’re be having a good day and someone of your age will tell you they bought a house. Congratulations."

@MR RED EYE said:

"Me and Ivana don do video e dey my last post."

@ODINIYA said:

"God I'm stepping into my 19yrs plsss bless my hands with blessings wealth everlasting wealth. In good health. Congratulations dear more blessing."

@calistalucy said:

@sandybrown102 commented:

"Congratulations to you my sister may God almighty continue to bless you and your family."

@floranwa said:

"Una wan make me begin dey save people house again. The once I saved since last I never build."

@MODA said:

"God please this is the first thing I want when I’m 25 years and many more grant me long life and prosperity too."

@Joel Joel said:

"Congratulations dear I know that the lord that started in ur life we do same to me."

@thatlonelygirl11 commented:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessings I’ve said it that this year I must build my house even if I don’t have anything doing for now."

See the post below:

Young lady builds house with her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady and her husband, who built a house together posted a video that captured the completed home.

The video captured the initial stages of construction, starting from the foundation, and progressed to display the finished structure.

