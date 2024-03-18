A Nigerian lady and her husband, who constructed a house together, captured significant online interest when they posted a video showcasing the completed home

The video revealed the initial stages of construction, starting from the foundation, and progressed to display the finished structure

The video concluded with a tour of the elegant interior, highlighting its stunning and sophisticated design

A Nigerian lady, who had embarked on a house-building journey with her spouse, had successfully gone viral on TikTok upon sharing a video of their completed home.

The video documented the house’s progression, beginning from its early stage, capturing the initial stages of construction.

The lady shows excitement on building house with husband. Photo credit: @karie131

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, the video revealed the finished house, offering viewers an insight into the stunning interior, adorned with an exquisite design.

As shared by @karie131, this captivating transformation story, from foundation to a fully-furnished home, resonated with many.

Nigerian lady builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in the heart of Nigeria, a couple proudly unveiled their newly constructed home, instantly capturing the attention and admiration of netizens.

The couple, who had been tirelessly working towards this dream, finally saw their efforts come to fruition, and they were eager to share their joy with the world.

The revelation came in the form of a meticulously filmed video tour, which was shared across various online platforms.

Lady transforms her mother’s house

In another related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young woman from Nigeria impressed many people online with her incredible makeover of her mother’s old and neglected house.

She posted a video on social media that showed the amazing transformation, comparing the before and after appearance of the building.

The house, which looked drab and worn-out before, became shiny and glamorous after she applied her creativity and hard work to renovate it.

Source: Legit.ng