A video shared by a Nigerian corps member has gone viral on TikTok, showing the type of toilet facility she saw in Enugu state.

The clip, which captured a locally-made squat toilet, has been trending on the TikTok app, sparking reactions from netizens.

Lady in Enugu posts toilet she saw

The corps member, identified as @reubenmercy111 on TikTok, posted the video with a funny caption, poking fun at the kind of toilet in Enugu Ezike, where she is serving.

In the video, a floor-level toilet facility constructed from blocks was seen with a blue plastic lining and a hole for waste disposal.

"POV: You are serving your motherland in Enugu Ezike. WC where? Italian WC lol," she captioned the video.

Reactions as corps member displays pit toilet

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users, with many expressing shock at the kind of toilet still in use.

Others couldn't help but laugh at the corps member's caption and the absurdity of the situation.

@Yar Gata asked:

"How is it used?"

@Qidera said:

"Na because say water no Dey Enugu, to see water especially for dry season na connection."

@kachiee said:

"The period I stayed in this state Na the worst time of my life mehn the struggle for water was real and sometimes I don't bath till night because person de minimise water."

@oluomaa reacted:

"Nawa o them still dey do this kind toilet in this century. Na for my grandma house I see this one last."

@Victor asked:

"What’s this?"

@angieee asked:

"Nawa o. Wetin be this?"

@lagosisland_shopper reacted:

"Thank God my relocation worked back to lagos, cos naa Igbo etiti side dey carry me go."

@Claire said:

"That’s my village."

@Orooloruntomiwa reacted:

"See your fatherland, na Wetin una dey do?"

@Beautiful Annie said:

"Nai dem Dey use for auchi."

@Maryann said:

"Kimbel, Cee baby, na so una de do for una village?"

@FAVY ofEVETTEꨄ said:

"Wahala."

@Spa therapist in osun and Ib said:

"Enugu worst."

@verangozi143 said:

"Still better than some villages."

@BIG FLEx said:

"Even me myself I shock."

@bellas_finery said:

"Them don finally cast my papa village."

@felicityujah asked:

"This is ogrute, right ?"

@julianaa added:

"I served in this state too and I suffer ehhh. Them suppose ban NYSC for this state because I hear shege."

