A Nigerian man has captivated netizens on the TikTok app after showing off his impressive building structure

In a video, the young man displayed the interior and exterior of the house which was designed with flags and lights

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's impressive architectural feat recently captured the attention of the online community.

The young man's unique-looking building design revealed his great level of creativity and innovative spirit.

Nigerian man shows off design of his house Photo credit: @kingofcurrency07/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man celebrates house opening

In a video posted on TikTok, @kingofcurrency07 proudly displayed the stunning interior and exterior of the house, which was designed with vibrant flags and twinkling lights.

He also captured the crowd of family and friends who arrived at the house to celebrate his opening ceremony.

The structure's unique aesthetic proved his passion for innovative design and his love for colourful flags.

"My love for flags and lights. The congratulations no dey finish," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shows off flags, lights

The video quickly went viral, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to congratulate the talented man on his outstanding achievement.

@mr jumbo said:

"Congratulations to you bro, but I thought you own duplex? what's the need of having two houses?"

@juliammma said:

"God I tap into this blessing for my family may we celebrate such favour in Jesus name amen."

@Big Jarz said:

'Baba day let us know say Our dream Na he throwback. Boss ask for my Aza make I use anything hold body."

@Big Access commented:

"God wen do your own I pray make e still run my own this year I tap from your grace."

@ImoJunior stated:

"This is Grace either A or B, all i see is Grace, more Grace bro."

@princess said:

"Congratulations. Mine is on de way and it won’t pass this year and I pray nothing can stop me."

@EliNAAABA reacted:

"Congratulations boss, we are into building design's and construction too incase you want us to give you the best too."

@Official Moses D ZionBTC said:

"Congratulations my Urhobo blood. I tap from this wonderful blessing to complete my own this."

@Bad Ex Boyfriend said:

"I won’t stop saying congratulations until it gets to my turn. Congratulations."

@Sunday Ted stated:

"Congratulations bro. More to come in good health and above all God goodness and mercy will follow you all the days of your life in Jesus name amen. Congratulations to me too in advance amen."

@Berry Anthony commented:

"I don’t know what to say because this is massive congratulations dear god locate my man please."

@ęmmÿ added:

"Congratulations bro more wins."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

