A Nigerian lady is now a student studying at the University of Nsukka, Enugu state where she gained admission

The lady was admitted into the institution to study medicine and surgery and she recently had her matriculation

Her sister who also attended the matriculation at UNN shared a post showing how they surprised her with a cake

A lady who attended her sister's matriculation ceremony at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka shared a video of the event.

The lady said her sister gained admission into UNN to study medicine and she recently matriculated.

The lady scored 324 in JAMB and gained admission to study medicine. Photo credit: TikTok/@thestephlawrence_.

Source: TikTok

In a post on TikTok by @thestephlawrence__, the matricualting student was overjoyed as she was officially ushered into the school.

Her sister, who posted the video, showed her room in the school and also the matriculation cake brought for the student.

She also revealed that her sister scored 324 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Her words:

"My sister scored 324 in JAMB and was offered admission to study into the illustrious University of Nigeria, Nsukka."

Many congratulatory messages have trailed the video after it went viral on TikTok.

Reactions as lady gains admission into UNN

@Ugo chi said:

"Which course is she studying."

@God’s favorite said:

"Congrats to her…. I for come chop rice oo…. The Lord is her strength because this school isn’t for the weak."

@Nwa said:

"I actually saw her on that day ....wow."

@xoxo_favveee said:

"Cheta is so pretty."

@Ngozi Okoli said:

"Wow! Congrats to her."

@PRECIOU$ said:

"Big congratulations dear."

@pearlempire asked:

"Please did she attend FGCL Ijanikin because her face looks familiar."

@mae_mae576 said:

"Congratulations to her. Mine would be next."

Source: Legit.ng