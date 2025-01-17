A young lady has shared a post on the TikTok app explaining why she doesn't find British actor, Aaron Pierre, attractive

In her post, she compared the actor's looks to that of her father, suggesting that they were doppelgangers

TikTok users who came across her post on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A lady has revealed her reason for not finding popular British actor, Aaron Pierre, attractive like many social media users.

The British actor, best known for his powerful theatre performances and commanding screen presence, has been attracting attention lately due to his handsome looks.

Lady compares dad to British actor Aaron Pierre. Photo credit: @jaikaoir/TikTok.

Lady says she doesn't find Aaron Pierre attractive

The lady's explanation sparked a debate among users, with many rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts.

In her post, the TikTok user @jaikaoir1 shared two photos, one of the actor and another showing her biological father, emphasising their striking resemblance.

The similarity in their eye colour was particularly noticeable, and some netizens supported the idea that they looked alike.

While sharing the post, she reiterated her point that Pierre's appearance reminded her of her dad, making it impossible for her to see him as attractive.

In her words:

"I don't find him attractive because he reminds me of my dad. Y'all have fun though."

Reactions trail lady's post about Aaron Pierre

The post generated lots of reactions, with some TikTok users supporting her perspective while others vehemently disagreed.

Many commentators argued that Pierre's talent and charisma made him appealing, regardless of any physical similarities to her father.

Others appreciated her honesty, acknowledging that attraction is subjective and often influenced by personal experiences and preferences.

@Regina Tetteh said:

"I feel the same about Kofi Siriboe, he looks like my older brother."

@𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢 said:

"Same with keith powers, my cousin resembles him so much!"

@Gracey said:

"Following you just incase you decide to post your brothers."

@Ape Ape said:

"I kinda see it but show us a younger pic of your dad do we can accurately compare?"

@Tristy_ny said:

"He has tiger tattoo? It would’ve been an amazing coincidence if he had the lion tattoo."

@Tenera B reacted:

"The people who didn’t see it need to get their eyes checked because your dad is Aaron Pierre lol."

@marmoeyoh commented:

"Ummmm very true, maybe they are somehow related just try the thorough track."

@Hellen Wangene said:

"Please normalize tagging the people you post, esp bros, uncs and dads."

@THV said:

"Now we know from where you got ur beauty."

@Asia P said:

"Close enough, do somebody play about him??"

@Queen_ieisha said:

"If this man is your dad we gonna need to see the whole family."

@paolapambu said:

"Yep yep cool but the main question is do you have any brother?"

@Precious Nyambe commented:

"Can we now see your brothers? Who knows maybe one of them is my soulmate."

See the post below:

Lady finds someone who looks like her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian ladies who are not related biologically caused a stir online over their striking physical similarities.

The lady had jumped on a challenge that required people to post their childhood photo and their current picture.

