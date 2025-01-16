A Nigerian man drove his father to tears after purchasing an exotic vehicle for his parents as appreciation for their love

The young man's sister shared a video of her father crying uncontrollably after seeing the surprise car gift from his son

In her caption, the happy lady noted that light is now shining in her family, and things have gotten better for them

A Nigerian family has been overwhelmed with joy after a young man surprised his parents with an exotic car as a token of appreciation for their love and support.

The emotional moment was captured on video and shared on social media, showing the father's tearful reaction to the surprise gift.

Man cries as son surprises him with car

The video was posted by the young man's sister, @love_de_baker on TikTok, who expressed her gratitude for the positive turn of events in their family.

The clip showed the father, visibly overcome with emotion, as he gazed at the new car parked in their compound.

"Daddy stop crying. It's well. Light has indeed shine in our family no cap. The moment baby bro showed my parent the car he bought for them. Ife adigho mma daddy. Dear Deco nwannem thank you for breaking this record in m our father's family. More grace nwannem," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man gifts parents a car

The heartwarming video warmed the hearts of many who viewed it on TikTok.

@gentlestar85 love said:

"Chaiii. Papa stop crying. My own father didn't have the chance to eat the fruits of his labour. After he suffer to train 7 children."

@beautymira said:

"I just remembered my father and i started crying rest in peace my beloved father."

@Gorreti19 stated:

"May this grace locate me and my family, friends and well wishers. Congratulations dearest."

@uzomanwosu said:

"I miss my daddy. He saw it but never partake I know he is happy where he is daddy may your soul continue to rest in peace."

@Asa mara over said:

"As I watch this video follow daddy cry it will be my only bro I have in potion in Jesus name amen."

@shawlerzz luxury clothing said:

"Daddy stop crying joo,u are lucky enough, the car I bought for my dad was what was used to take him to burial during the 3rd day."

@Camila said:

"Chai God shey u dey see am my own turn reach u took bro away from us but kid bro would make papa proud."

@Mbaji Sampson Ikenna reacted:

"The cry is from a long journey, long story, long pain, long scar and now an unimaginable light from those darkness."

@Chetachi Ezenwa said:

"Next is building a house in a quiet environment with beautiful views, our parents deserve good life. May God guide you all and protect them from the eyes of evil. Amen!"

@FASHION DESIGNER IN IKORODU reacted:

"I really wish my dad stayed long enough, sincerely, I wish! That man suffered a lot not to stay long to eat, even little of the fruits of his labour. Omo!"

@No1 Brownievendor Lagos added:

"GOD protection over your family I join my faith with heaven that evil won’t come close may tears of joy never stop flowing from your eyes congratulations."

Man gifts parents a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man made his parents so happy after he built them a nine-bedroom house in his hometown.

MC Akonuche surprised them with the house after achieving financial success in the United Kingdom and remarked that it was a dream come true.

