A beautiful young lady has shared an emotional video from her recent visit to her late father's house and graveside

According to the lady, it was her first time visiting the house again after 35 years due to a family feud that ensued

While sharing the video on TikTok, the lady expressed her joy about making her father proud and also promised to keep his legacy

A touching video shared by a young lady has captured the hearts of social media users, as she revisited her late father's house and graveside after a 35-year absence.

The lady's emotional journey was sparked by a desire to reconnect with her family's past and honour her father's legacy.

Lady returns home years after dad's death Photo credit: @chubbybitecateringservic/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady visits dad's graveside after many years

The video, posted on TikTok by @chubbybitecateringservic, showed the lady's return to her childhood home, which looked abandoned.

The once-grand duplex was overgrown with bushes, an evidence of the passage of time and absence of humans in the house.

As the lady moved around the abandoned property, her emotions took a hold of her and her sense of nostalgia was clear.

According to the lady, her family was forced to flee their home 35 years ago due to a bitter family feud.

The reason for their departure was a patriarchal tradition that favoured male heirs, leaving her mother and family vulnerable.

Despite this painful history, the lady still found the courage to return to her father's home as she sought to reclaim her family's past and make her father proud.

In her words:

"I visited my father's grave and house for the first time after 35 years. We were chased out cause my mum didn't have a male child. My father is super happy today. I am happy I did this. Love you daddy. Continue to rest in perfect peace. Thank you mighty God for this great of making my late father proud. Daddy with or without a male child I promise ur legacy will never die."

Reactions as lady visits late father's graveside

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oluchee_cakes reacted:

"Why is it always imo state. We don't have a male child and now they want to collect our house because we don't have a boy."

@Vivian said:

"Who and who chased you people out Hmmm I can’t believe this story Biko."

@Ifedimma commented:

"Am advising my fellow Igbo people to stop investing in a big house in the village, in the future it will be outdated and your children will not like to stay their instead they build another one."

@NEDU said:

"Some mothers do cook up stories like this out of fear after the death of their husband. especially if they are not in good relationship with their brothers in-law."

@chididavid5 reacted:

"People sha chase away a family but a normal male child is very important o. Some family not having a male child seems like not having a root in that family."

@musiimekezia commented:

"But me you can't chase me from my father's house . We fight till my last breath. May be you were young."

@Esther-Unik said:

"He must have been a very wealthy man. Please if you have pictures of him post them, we might not know him but we will celebrate him. And also his legacy lives through you guys his children."

@Chidex Global Oil and gas added:

"My uncle died without any child! After the burial the wife refused coming back home thinking she'll remarry. She came back dis Xmas after 13 years to stay for the late hubby."

@LydiaQueendaline added:

"Facing dis currently my father passed away my mother my eldest brother, my immediate elder brother kidnapped my uncle sold our lands his daughter sold everything in the house not living a spoon."

Watch the video below:

