A Nigerian lady said she discovered an old lantern her father was using many years ago, and it is still good

The lady said she remembered when her grandfather used to hide the lantern safely under a chair so that the light would not be too bright

She found it recently and brought it out, showing that most of the parts, including the globe, were still intact

A Nigerian lady shared a photo of an old lantern she found in their house, which fascinated netizens.

The photo of the latenrn was shared on X by Nnamdi Anthonia who said she remembers her grandfather using it years ago.

The lady said her grandfather used to use the lamp. Photo credit: X/@Anthonia210.

Source: Twitter

One fascinating thing about the old lamp is that most of the parts are still intact, and it can still be used.

Anthonia said the lantern meant a lot to her grandfather, noting that he used to hide it under a chair so it wouldn't be too bright in the night.

Anthonia wrote:

"Guys look at what I found. This local latern made my childhood. Back in days I remember my grandfather will always hide it behind the chair so it's not too bright at night. Wow, memories."

A lot of people who saw the post shared their own fond memories about the lamp which used to be popular.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady finds old lamp in her house

@ADOT_TVC said:

"I remember we had two of this. A big and a small one. Every night, I am always assigned to wash the globe; it breaks lasan, and I would just bring out my cane myself. Gen Z go think say na artwork be this lantern bayii."

@Juwondebrah said:

"We use carton to cover ours. Then when we want to pee in out potty, we brighten it and reduce again."

@ZealTMs said:

"I no go get mind chop once I break this globe."

@iam_macsol said:

"We call these Shade abi wetin dem dey call am. That glass just be like Smart tv for that time, if e spoil for your hand you don d!e."

@IfeanyiGOD001__ said:

"Mistake break the globe first was cautious enough to have not broke any of this lantern glass during my childhood. If not my African mother for do her work."

@DanielRegha said:

"You really don't know what the word "Panic" feels like, until the globe of this lantern cracks or breaks in ur hands; The shouting and trauma that comes with this. The TikTok generation can't relate."

@JacobAmeh6 said:

"When it comes to cleaning de globe...A few seconds later."

Student shares photo of solar generator he created

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state, built a nice-looking solar generator.

The student, Gabriel Agile, built the solar generator as his final year project, and photos of it are going viral.

The solar generator does not use fuel but utilises direct sunlight, which it converts into electricity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng