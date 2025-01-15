A Nigerian bouncer has tendered an apology to billionaire Zenco for the incident that happened at his mother's burial

The bouncer, who's a bodyguard to singer, Phyno, had tried to bounce Zenco during the event, not knowing that he was the host

In a new video, he poured out his heart and pleaded with the billionaire to forgive him because his only intention was to protect his boss

A bodyguard, Chidi, who recently tried to bar billionaire Zenco from attending his own mother's burial ceremony has tendered a heartfelt apology.

The incident, which had sparked outrage online, was a result of the bodyguard's misguided attempt to protect his employer, Nigerian singer Phyno.

Bouncer who tried to bar Zenco apologises Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bouncer apologises to Zenco

The apology, which was captured on video and shared on social media by @gossipmilltv, showed the bodyguard, identified as Chidi, pouring out his heart and pleading for forgiveness.

Chidi explained that his intention was purely to safeguard Phyno, and he had no idea that the person he was trying to block was, in fact, the host of the event.

The young bouncer acknowledged his mistake, and he took full responsibility for his actions in the viral video.

He expressed his deep respect for Zenco and reiterated that his sole intention was to protect his boss.

The bodyguard also revealed that he had faced severe backlash on social media, with many people condemning his behaviour.

In the clip, Chidi appealed to Zenco to find it in his heart to forgive him, acknowledging that he had caused offense.

In his words:

"Hello Nigerians. My name is Chidi. I am Phyno's bouncer that tried to stop, I will not call it stop, but I was just trying to protect my boss. I was not trying to be rude to my chairman, Mr Zenco. He's my boss. I'm here to apologise for what happened that day. Please sir, find a way to forgive me. I know I have offended you. People have been abusing me on social media. I was only trying my protect my boss, Phyno because I don't actually know you."

Reactions as bouncer apologises to Zenco

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

Phowoshey said:

"Abeg gettout."

Perpetual__vincent stated:

"Zenco no even send you. Peaceful Person na Peaceful Person just Zukwanike him no dey vex for you mpa."

Ebuboy_of_abuja said:

"The apology wasn’t necessary to be honest my bro."

Kingkopay stated:

"You don’t know Zenco, you are doing the job you were paid for, you don’t need to apologize, you need a promotion."

Flakesssss said:

"Why is he apologising to the public, isn't he suppose to apologize to the celebrant."

Uncle_jeff_official reacted:

"He actually didn't know that's zenco."

Cjcalebs_studio said:

"School is not a scammm after all, it’s disheartening to know that you came for an event but you don’t know who the host is."

Eze_anajekwu said:

"You dey apologise for who no dey vex for you. Na another thing you dey find."

Daluakonani said:

"Onye isi pawa oo."

Only_1_mayor said:

"Why apologies? It your job and you don't know him. It's a mistake."

Nurse_sheilaaa said:

"So many things this guy won talk but English dey hold am back."

Sunsherry_of_lagos1 said:

"From what I watched, He doesn’t know Zenco. Even you and I don’t know him until earlier. Make una forgive am."

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"He don tender an apology make he no loose his job. That’s was really unprofessional of him."

Bouncers_with_degree said:

"Let’s not be too quick to blame the bouncer. His primary duty is to protect his principal, acting within the guidelines provided by the principal, including who to allow near and who to keep at a distance. Unless directed otherwise by the principal, the bouncer’s role is to ensure safety at all costs. So, while it might seem harsh, he was simply doing his job as instructed. Understanding this helps us appreciate the professionalism behind such responsibilities. Also as a bouncer, always conduct an advance check before taking your principal to any location. Proper preparation ensures your principal’s safety and smooth movement, leaving no room for unexpected issues.

Official_daviva said:

"English just de waste."

Sm_hugo147 said:

"But why Zeno go dey dance like Osuofia."

Yourgirltee___ said:

"Why you dey apologize?You were just doing your job my dear, you didn’t know who he was and it’s understandable."

Avalonokpe said:

"Una go soon blow dis one too."

Utonwaumunwa said:

"I'm not apologising anything inukwa, I was doing my job and I don't know him, it's better I do it than losing my job randomly like that."

Dollynwaduba added:

"Awwww please sir forgive him, his action was actually justified, cos he was only trying to protect his boss. Many of us didn’t even Mr Zenco until that day. I think he’s been very private."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng