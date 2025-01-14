A Nigerian man has shared his two cents about the trending case of a gospel singer who allegedly killed a lady

The gospel singer has been making headlines on social media after it was alleged that he ended a lady's life

Speaking about the incident, the young man condemned the embattled singer's alleged action, stating that the heart of man is desperately wicked

An incident involving a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, recently sparked outrage and condemnation on social media.

The singer, who has been accused of being responsible for the death of a young lady, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Man condemns gospel singer who allegedly killed girlfriend Photo credit: @desmuyee, Timileyin Ajayi/ X.

Source: Twitter

Man condemns gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Reacting to the incident, a young Nigerian man took to X to express his disgust and outrage about the circumstances surrounding the lady's demise.

Identified as @desmuyee on X, the man strongly condemned the singer's alleged actions, describing the heart of man as "desperately wicked".

He also lashed out at those who were blaming the victim, stating that they lacked conscience.

Speaking further, he maintained that the gospel singer be held accountable for his action and not be allowed to go free.

In his words:

"This Timileyin Ajayi saga is very scary, my heart skips thinking about it since. God will punish those that are blaming the lady, they have no conscience. The heart of men is desperately wicked, He shouldn't go free at all, Ah!!!"

Reactions as man condemns gospel singer Timileyin

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the singer's alleged actions, calling for justice to be served.

Victor Onyibest said:

"I heard he's a gospel singer too."

Future savage said:

"No serious person would blame the gal."

Caviano said:

"People often fail to reason, which is why I avoid certain conversations on this app. A rational person would never blame that young woman for the horrible act committed by that man. God, please forgive her for all her sins and grant her a better place of rest. I am not happy."

Mason said:

"No one is blaming the lady. Una don start with yeye agenda. Aye e ti baje."

Grace Sampson asked:

"Wait, is there anyone blaming the lady?"

Mimi said:

"When you pray for something to be revealed or exposed. Make sure you also pray for strength to handle it and wisdom and courage to decide what’s next."

Udoh Rebecca's said:

"I've been heart broken ever since God answered a prayer I made. Felt like I shouldn't have asked him in the first place."

Dk Caramel said:

"Trust that God's answer, though painful, is part of a larger plan for your growth and good, and can ultimately lead to transformation and a deeper understanding of His love."

See the post below:

Man posts song of late gospel singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man sparked reactions online after sharing the lyrics and audio of God of All the Earth song by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The singer was recently caught with a lady's severed head in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Source: Legit.ng