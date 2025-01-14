A lady graduated with her first degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, where she studied mathematics

The lady aced her course at UNILAG as she graduated with a first-class degree in a field many deem difficult

The Akokite, Ogundipe Ayomide Raphael, who is graduating during the 2025 UNILAG convocation, shared her joy online

Ogundipe is graduating with first class from UNILAG. Photo credit: X/Ogundipe Ayomide Raphael.

Source: Twitter

Ayomide graduated from UNILAG with good grades, which thrilled her followers on X.

UNILAG convocation 2025: Graduates share photos

Ayomide is part of those graduating during the 2025 convocation of the University of Lagos.

She posted a photo on X to share her joy and to celebrate becoming a BSc holder. Ayomide gave all the glory to God for her graduation.

Ayomide said:

"OGUNDIPE, Ayomide Racheal. B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics, University of Lagos. First Class. To God be all the Glory."

A lot of Ayomide's followers rushed to the comment section to send her congratulatory messages.

Some of them said graduating with a first-class degree from UNILAG was not a small feat.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady graduates with first class from UNILAG

@tosinolaseinde said:

"Huge congratulations on your first class."

@OladokunMalik said:

"The university of first choice and the nation pride is proud of you ma’am."

@eniola_folarin said:

"Congratulations my first class graduate. I’m so happy and proud of you."

@matgoke13 said:

"Congrats dearie. Thumbs up that you are able to weather the storms of Prof Gbademu, Baba Adeniran, Prof Olaleru and Co. Hope Julius is now a Doctor?"

@aphrotee__ said:

"My babe. Congratulations. You have escaped!"

@Johnzacheus7 said:

"Congratulations, AYOMIDE. Higher grounds and greater heights."

@Ogundipesegunv said:

"Congratulations. My own OGUNDIPE no sabi book like this ooo."

@BomaMachala said:

"I love all the OGUNDIPE worldwide. Strong surname. Congratulations!"

@Akaa_ChuChu said:

"Person get First class for Mathematics, my worst fear as a student. Kudos."

@namssn_unilag said:

"Congratulations Ayomide. You have done well. And we are proud of you."

@AtikuOmodolapo said:

"Congratulations oremii. Proud of you for real."

@the_jonin_ said:

"Ayyyyy. First-class Queen. Congrats, Ayomide."

Lady who studied mathematics graduates with first-class

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics. Her story trended online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

She wrote:

"It's now official! B.Sc in Mathematics with First Class Honours! I am particularly excited to have set and achieved this goal. I am grateful for all the support from friends and family. Congratulations to me!"

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

