A lady is joyful after becoming a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka where she studied mathematics.
Ogundipe Ayomide Raphael graduated from the prestigious UNILAG with her first degree in a course that many people consider difficult.
Ayomide graduated from UNILAG with good grades, which thrilled her followers on X.
UNILAG convocation 2025: Graduates share photos
Ayomide is part of those graduating during the 2025 convocation of the University of Lagos.
She posted a photo on X to share her joy and to celebrate becoming a BSc holder. Ayomide gave all the glory to God for her graduation.
Ayomide said:
"OGUNDIPE, Ayomide Racheal. B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics, University of Lagos. First Class. To God be all the Glory."
A lot of Ayomide's followers rushed to the comment section to send her congratulatory messages.
Some of them said graduating with a first-class degree from UNILAG was not a small feat.
See the post below:
Reactions as lady graduates with first class from UNILAG
@tosinolaseinde said:
"Huge congratulations on your first class."
@OladokunMalik said:
"The university of first choice and the nation pride is proud of you ma’am."
@eniola_folarin said:
"Congratulations my first class graduate. I’m so happy and proud of you."
@matgoke13 said:
"Congrats dearie. Thumbs up that you are able to weather the storms of Prof Gbademu, Baba Adeniran, Prof Olaleru and Co. Hope Julius is now a Doctor?"
@aphrotee__ said:
"My babe. Congratulations. You have escaped!"
@Johnzacheus7 said:
"Congratulations, AYOMIDE. Higher grounds and greater heights."
@Ogundipesegunv said:
"Congratulations. My own OGUNDIPE no sabi book like this ooo."
@BomaMachala said:
"I love all the OGUNDIPE worldwide. Strong surname. Congratulations!"
@Akaa_ChuChu said:
"Person get First class for Mathematics, my worst fear as a student. Kudos."
@namssn_unilag said:
"Congratulations Ayomide. You have done well. And we are proud of you."
@AtikuOmodolapo said:
"Congratulations oremii. Proud of you for real."
@the_jonin_ said:
"Ayyyyy. First-class Queen. Congrats, Ayomide."
