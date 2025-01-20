Retired Pastor David Abioye, formerly of the Living Faith Church, was seen preaching to people on the streets

The celebrated man of God was sharing the gospel with people in the street, and they listened attentively

A lot of people are reacting to the video and saying they loved how David Abioye preaches from his heart

Former Winners Chappel pastor Bishop David Abioye was spotted preaching to many people in the street.

The old video was shared on TikTok, and it went viral and got the attention of many people.

Bishop David Abioye embarks on street evangelism. Photo credit: TikTok/@todaysermon and Facebook/David Abioye.

The video, which was posted by Today Sermon, shows the man of God sharing the gospel with his listeners who paid close attention.

Pastor David Abioye was preaching about Jesus Christ being the way, truth, and life.

He said:

"I'm the way, the truth and the life. Jesus is the beginning of life. Jesus goes beyond religion. Jesus is a person. He wants to come into your heart. He wants to come to relate with you. He wants to be a blessing to you."

The post notes that Bishop Abioye is dearly loved by his followers because he preaches in the streets.

His words:

"Bishop Abioye was at Maraba winning souls for Jesus. This is not unusual for those who live there, as he is known for going around preaching at all times. This is why he is deeply loved."

Watch the old video below:

Reactions as Pastor Abioye preaches in the streets

@Onoriode said:

"I have always said that Bishop David Abioye is actually different, the vice president of a big church but yet does this, sir your humility humbles me,God continually refresh His oil on you."

@Bodi2006 said:

"Bishop Abioye now preaching the real gospel."

@Vicola Jonge said:

"Bishop David Abioye Meekness is worth praying for."

@Efetobor said:

"Pastor Abioye has started his ministry after been retired from winners Chapel Church."

@user Elezy1986 said:

"A man called by God was retired by man."

John Oriyomi Senayon S said:

"Chai, his wife is right behind him. He's a blessed man."

@G.D.O said:

“David Abioye” Bishop Sir. Your humility humbles me and a big lesson for a lot in ministry."

@Samuelsmith541 said:

"God bless you sir I will fully give my life to Christ all for your sake sir."

@Lovegist said:

"He has been going around preaching like this to people for years."

@darling9babe3 said:

"There is no retirement in the work with GOD, that's was just fresh decision to retire him...not God decision."

@Mango.onodugo7 said:

"More fresh oil sir. I missed you at Shiloh 2024. I did not enjoy Shiloh this year because of Bishop Abioye."

Bishop Abioye recounts his struggles

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a former first vice president of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Abioye, has recounted how he struggled years ago.

The cleric recalled one particular time he needed to buy bread of 6 kobo, but he had only 5 kobo on him.

He said there were days when people around him were living in plenty, and he had to manage things.

