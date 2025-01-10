A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on the TikTok app showing the gift she bought for her sister's daughter

According to the lady, her sister got her angry, so she decided to buy a microphone for the little girl to make loud sounds and disturb the house

The funny video showed the excited child holding the microphone at different times and making loud sounds as expected

A Nigerian lady has revealed the hilarious revenge tactic she used on her sister who provoked her.

After a disagreement with her sister, the lady decided to gift her niece a microphone, knowing full well the chaos it could bring in the house.

Lady gifts sister's daughter a microphone

The video, shared by @ewawilliams on TikTok, showed the little girl's excitement as she held the microphone and began making loud noises.

With a smile on her face, the child experimented with her new gift and screamed at home at different times and places.

While sharing the clip online, the lady expressed her joy over the aftermath, stating that the wicked shouldn't experience joy.

In her words:

"POV: Your sister got you angry so you got her daughter a gift. I love it. No rest for the wicked."

Reactions as lady buys microphone for niece

TikTok users shared hilarious opinions and reactions in the comments section of the video.

@Glasskinwoman said:

"My mom got my kids a vuvuzela one Christmas like that, I wan ment. I hid it abeg."

@abeni1470 said:

"I got my daughter this karaoke speaker and microphone and now I’m blaming myself. This girl will just scream all of a sudden, na me dey beg her now."

@Raisingkids commented:

"Add whistle please!!!Someone gave my daughter whistle this Xmas break! It got broken 2days after! I was very happy."

@Rose of Sharon said:

"Shebi Asher go soon reach her age!!! Na drum set dem go buy am!!! You self no go rest."

@adun_ola4 said:

"Don’t worry she is getting a drum set for Asher’s first birthday."

@Favour Toluwalope said:

"Make nobody try this thing with me my daughter wey dey shout as if she swallowed speaker before."

@ya_lady said:

"Me that will carry it to go and hide and I will be helping her to look for it the next day."

@sunshine crochets reacted:

"Okay but why did she switch from twinkle twinkle little star to happy birthday."

@Pammy said:

"This is wicked my brother got my son a complete drum set after a month I pretended it was stolen I dash am out I nearly ran mad Jesu Christi."

@Rachel_Dee commented:

"Dae play, your sister is patiently waiting for Asher to grow older so she can get him a piano and drum set."

@Vintage purse added:

"Where at all are these karaoke speakers coming from this season? I have serious headache my daughter got one as a Christmas gift."

Watch the video below:

Mum buys microphone for baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother purchased a microphone for her little child to use whenever she is crying and wouldn't stop.

A hilarious clip posted by Bae Favvy, shows how the microphone amplified the baby's cries when it was put close to her mouth.

