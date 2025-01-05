A Nigerian lady who works as the private chef of British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua, has gone viral

This happened after she shared a funny video of the boxer walking into the kitchen and showing off his playful side

Social media who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions

A Nigerian chef, who has the esteemed privilege of cooking for British boxing champion Anthony Joshua and his family, recently gave the world a glimpse into the boxer's cheerful personality.

The chef, who prepares delectable meals for Joshua, captured the boxer's playful side in a hilarious video that quickly went viral.

Lady who cooks for Anthony Joshua trends online

In a video, the chef known on TikTok as @thechefhalima, showed Joshua unexpectedly walking into the kitchen and photobombing her Snapchat video.

The boxing champion playfully gave a cheeky two-fingered salute and goofily struck a pose, leaving viewers in stitches.

"POV: You are the private chef to Anthony Joshua and his family. Celebrity chef," the lady captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of Anthony Joshua's chef

TikTok users were amazed by Joshua's playful behaviour with his chef, flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many praised the boxer's ability to be jovial with his chef, while others admired the chef prowess and growth in her profession.

The video also provided a refreshing respite from Joshua's tough persona in the boxing ring, showing his more relaxed and funny side.

@Alèx said:

"Tell Anthony Joshua to stay away from you or else I will show him pepper."

@MAROLEE commented:

"Everybody wey dey this comment section dey mad including Anthony Joshua."

@HONESTKING said:

"Omo this girl fine."

@DEBBIE COLLECTIONS asked:

"Pls who’s Anthony Joshua?"

@Tochbaby said:

"If na Nigeria movie Una go marry."

@comment reader said:

"Oya finish video claimb bed."

@Khalifa Ologo USA said:

"People no know wetin private chef mean? i feel say this generation go school."

@Kole said:

"Senior man still bring plate come kitchen by himself."

@cynthianellyo said:

"Now the whole world knows who cooks for Joshua. God abeg o."

@Blaq Gadgets said:

"Madam Na House help you be you no be there family member so rest."

@Sheebaby said:

"Is Anthony Joshua single. Asking for a friend."

@Beejay_united said:

"Show Wizkid this video “tell am say na like this life suppose be.”

@Don Jacob said:

"You have the opportunity to put love portion in his food and be his wife."

@Jasmine Peters asked:

"Private chef and you Dey wash plate after them eat?"

@Zee2hairs said:

"Lemme know when he needs a private sleep mate."

@dayoogedengbe said:

"If it’s Nigeria movie, both of you will fall in love and get married."

@zimazaza said:

"Abeg in case him dey find private house boy."

@BIG DOG said:

"I sha remember that Ugandan girl story with that oyibo man."

@PATRICK commented:

"Any day when he go cut my ticket again abeg help me give am otapiapia."

@Otunba_ said:

"If na Yoruba movie now Joshua go don fall inlobe with you."

@Baby.joor said:

"Please I get love portion wey I wan make you help me add to his food, make sure you add it to his own plate make gateman no go chop am oh."

@SCAR CASSIE 01 commented:

"How can I send love potion from my phone so you'll do sprinkle sprinkles on his meal."

@Night drive added:

"I think you should stop this work honey it’s affecting our relationship."

