With rejection slowly becoming a norm during proposals, a Nigerian man decided to take a unique approach by turning to prayer.

In a now-viral TikTok video, he expressed his hopes for a positive response from any girl he proposes to this year, sparking reactions from viewers.

Man prays for positive response to proposal

The video, shared by @Chief Odugwu Ecash on TikTok showed the man recording himself with a caption that conveyed his worries.

He prayed to God ahead of his future proposal, appealing for his love interest to say yes to him and not decline when he's ready to settle down.

"God please make any girl I propose this year let her answer be yes sir”, he captioned the video.

Reactions as man prays ahead of engagement day

TikTok users who came across the video stormed the comments section to give their opinions.

@Vivianchizzy@01commented:

"Amen oooo Lord we wey no dey relationship help us lord."

@PRINCESS SIGNATURE OWERRIMUA commented:

"We no really send ur airplane, most of us here can fund that lifestyle effortlessly."

@candy_cashdoll commented:

"She will only say that if u are what she wants in a man, no be by videoing airplane."

@Be(YOU)tifulprecious commented:

"Saying yes is not the issue for women, the issue is hope you won’t make her regret saying yes?"

@Tochi said:

"Hmmm, that’s a very strong prayer but don’t be quick to just marry anyone, you should pray and be sure of the person too."

@immaculate chubby baby said:

"She will only say that if u are what she wants in a man, no be by videoing airplane that is your own advice."

@Halimah pretty said:

"Show us the girl, make we know wetin she talk. We sef believe say she go say yes."

@Aunty_Kc said:

"Why is this comment Section Is Funny to me. Anyways Congratulations to you in Advance."

@ASA ODOGWU said:

"I pray for a God fearing woman especially, cos a woman spiritually prepared is like a crown on her husband's Head."

@SoMa said:

"If she is for you yes sir won’t be a problem to say, I pray you find a perfect partner. Good luck."

@akunna commented:

"The word of God says He has given us the authority to speak upon our heads and it shall come to past. So believe she accepts and she will. Stay blessed."

@S.a.s.s.y added:

"Date who date u, propose to who u are sure is as ready for a lifetime with u as u are also ready for with her. Proposal is not something u do with just a fine girl."

@AniVic Dimma said:

"The right prayer should be God should connect you to the right one for you and let her say yes to you."

@lastborn said:

"Not just any girl, but the one God choose for U so U will have peace of mind too. May God see U tru."

@queenalex.00 added:

"No be only yes sir. Na yes my Lord, yes king of glory, yes king of Kings, yes Jehovah, yes omega."

Source: Legit.ng