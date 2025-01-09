Victor Osimhen caught the eye of many with his animated reactions during Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup game

The Nigerian forward was rested for the crucial game against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night

Osimhen joined Galatasaray in September on loan from Napoli and has quickly become a fan-favourite

Victor Osimhen has once again captured the spotlight with his passionate and animated reactions while watching his Galatasaray teammates play against Istanbul Basaksehir in a thrilling Turkish Cup match.

Galatasaray will host Basaksehir at RAMS Park on Wednesday for the opening match of the Turkish Cup Group C but Osimhen was left to watch the match from the stands after being rested for the tie.

Victor Osimhen was the biggest supporter as Galatasaray played a 2-2 draw in their Turkish Cup game while cheering from the stands. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has been Galatasaray’s top scorer this season with 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Osimhen joined the Turkish giants on loan in September after falling out with parent club Napoli and has quickly established himself as a top member of Okan Buruk’s squad.

The Nigerian forward has connected seamlessly with Galatasaray supporters despite only being at the club for a few months and his passion for the club keeps winning more hearts.

Osimhen’s passionate reaction win hearts

During Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw against Basaksehir, it was Osimhen’s reactions in the stands that caught the attention of many of the club’s supporters in the Stadium.

The 26-year-old was visibly cheering on his teammates' every action with some animated reactions, gesticulating and even shouting at the top of his lungs during the entire encounter.

Osimhen’s spirited support from the stands ignited the internet, with a viral video showcasing his unbridled enthusiasm and passion.

His enthusiasm, frequently accompanied by big smiles or frustrated gestures, highlighted his dedication to the team and endeared him even more to Galatasaray fans.

Osimhen angers Napoli's President

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s parent club Napoli are infuriated with the striker following his decision not to cut short his loan spell at Galatasaray to join English Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward has been a subject of interest from the Red Devils in the transfer window and Napoli were hoping to cash in on him to make massive profits.

According to Football Italia, Osimhen’s decision infuriated President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who saw it as yet another example of the 26-year-old forward trying to make his situation difficult for Napoli.

The Nigerian on his return from Christmas break, declared he will not be leaving Galatasaray mid-season for any other club as he wants to win trophies with the Turkish giants this season.

Galatasaray coach gives update on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk has explained the main reason why Osimhen was left out of Galatasaray’s squad for the Turkish Cup game against Basaksehir.

the 51-year-old coach explained that the Nigerian striker was feeling unwell and unable to train properly, which led to his omission.

Galatasaray rue not having Osimhen in their line-up after many missed opportunities, including a stoppage-time penalty squandered by Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi.

