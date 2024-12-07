A Nigerian man recently left a lady starstruck after disguising himself to look like popular footballer, Victor Osimhen

In a trending video, a content creator asked the girl to close her eyes and when she did, the young man quickly stood behind her

The stunned girl quickly ran around in excitement when she opened her eyes to see Osimhen's doppelganger whom she believed was the footballer

A recent prank by two content creators on TikTok left a young lady utterly bewildered and starstruck.

One of them, bearing an uncanny resemblance to professional footballer, Victor Osimhen, donned a disguise to deceive the unsuspecting lady.

Victor Osimhen's doppelganger trends online Photo credit: @panda_croz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady overwhelmed after seeing Osimhen's doppelganger

The prank was captured on video and shared on TikTok by a content creator identified as @panda_croz.

In the clip, he instructed the lady to close her eyes, before the Osimhen lookalike swiftly took position behind her.

When she opened her eyes, she was convinced that she was face-to-face with the famous footballer himself.

The lady's reaction was nothing short of dramatic, as she squealed with delight and frantically ran around the area.

Her excitement was overwhelming, and it seemed as though she was on cloud nine at the moment.

However, when questioned about whether she would consider leaving her boyfriend for the "footballer," she promptly replied in the negative.

Reactions as lady meets Osimhen's doppelganger

The prank video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many viewers praising the creativity and execution of the stunt.

Others couldn't help but admire her unwavering loyalty to her boyfriend, despite being presented with a tantalising opportunity.

@Michael.victor said:

"This one nah Osiwin not Osimhen."

@Donxin Emmy stated:

"Imagine becoming a billionaire at the age of your battery percentage."

@Bigfunds said:

"Low budget Osimhen just dey tap current with opportunity."

@jaster reacted:

"So this girl believe say Osimhen na the same height with her?"

@Dupe Gold asked:

"My mind is telling me my future husband is here and he need airtime baby which network u want?"

@BIG ADVANCE said:

"Imagine becoming a billionaire at the age of your battery percentage."

@GATTUSSO___007 said:

"The guy don dey take style use Osinmhen face dey romance girls."

@kazeemkazeem2000 said:

"That girl need her community people prayers. Original osimeh go waka without body guard."

@TITAN said:

"You saw Osinwin with his 1874 baggy jeans. The first baggy jeans that was invented."

@Farina private page to chat said:

"So nobody here fit update me say egg roll is now #500 anyway dem don seize my slippers."

@temperaturecomedy commented:

"For those of us that have a lot to say but decided to read comments. May the peace of the Lord be with us."

@Blessinggift added:

"This one na Aba made Osiwen not osimhen. Be like who never chop since day before yesterday."

Lady emotional as brother meets Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video showing the moment her brother met with popular singer, Davido.

In the clip, the lady revealed that her brother was unexpectedly called by the singer to teach him his viral DODO challenge.

Source: Legit.ng