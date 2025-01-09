An elderly couple’s touching display of love and companionship has confirmed the beauty of lifelong commitment

The video captured the doting couple strolling hand in hand along a road while an eyewitness filmed the heartwarming moment

The caring elderly woman gently held the hand of her partner who seemed visually impaired, and led him across the street

Love stories that endure the test of time have a way of touching hearts, and this elderly couple's sweet moment was no different.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, the simple yet heartfelt gesture of care and affection, reminded netizens of what true companionship looks like.

Lovely old couple shows love for each other Photo credit: @winnychukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman holds husband's hand to cross road

The video shared by @winnychukwu on TikTok captured the elderly couple who were still in love with each other after many years.

In the video, the elderly husband was seen with a walking stick and his wife gently held his hand while walking and crossing a road.

A text overlay on the clip read:

“When I said forever, this is what I mean.”

Reactions as couple walk hand in hand

TikTok users who came across the video had different reactions, with most of them expressing admiration and some wishing that their parents were still alive.

@Kole commented:

"Omo just give me and my wife 45yrs from now you go dey she the way she go dey carry me for back dey commot."

@Big Chita commented:

"Marry a woman that is way younger than you so that she will take very good care of you as her baby when you grow old see the way the woman dey lead the husband abii?"

@Favour commented:

"Only God knows how many times they’ve fought and forgiven themselves."

@Faith commented:

"Na man way treat us wel for marriage we go take care off for old age."

@BLESSED GIRL commented:

"I will marry once and I will marry right."

@Chomzyjose said:

"This can never be my forever tho. We will retire traveling a lot and sipping a lot of fine wines,having our domestic workers doing everything while we just enjoy our old age. Not this."

@whiteshuga21 said:

"This man was a good husband if not he wouldn't be enjoying this kina care."

@Dave stated:

"Abeg. Not me. What happened to nice cars, walking around my estate, my kids and grandkids. Which one is crossing the main road bikonu."

@Leonora said:

"Una don see am. For people way dey say there wife know be family that’s why u won’t respect nd appreciate her. For old age make ur mama dead or alive nd siblings take care of u oo."

@Coach Abigail asked:

"This one nah for those boys wey dey choose their mom over their wife, where the man mama dey now?"

@loitah nambengele said:

"My dady 72yrs and my mum 70yrs wedding this January 23 long life my sweethearts but ile vita nimeshuhudia hawa wawili mungu tu ndio anajuw."

@Angel reacted:

"My mom and my dad. Nobody quarrel pass them but they can’t stay without each other low key I love them."

@MO'rhadeyke commented:

"Me I no want this type oo, I want the one we will both be at the back seat of our car with our driver driving us to our fun destination."

@BIGSWIFTBTC added:

"When I said forever omo it’s not this ooo, at this point we should be traveling around the world together, going on vacations. Enjoy everything we worked for when we were young."

Watch the video below:

Lovely old couple walks together

