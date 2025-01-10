A Nigerian lady said her grandmother sat them down to teach them the things of life and how to get a husband

The lady was seen in a video alongside others as they listened to the woman who spoke in Igbo language

The old woman lamented that many young people like her granddaughters do not want to listen to things of God

A lady shared a video showing the moment her grandmother was teaching them the things of life and helping them learn some lessons.

The lady said the old woman was teaching them how to get good husbands for themselves.

As seen in the video shared by @lucyben26, the woman sat while her granddaughters gathered around to listen to her.

She spoke in Igbo, lamenting that young ladies like her granddaughters refuse to listen to the things of God.

The video is captioned:

"Your grandmother hosted a meeting for all the daughters in the house on how to get a good husband. Omo, wetin this woman tell us that day eh. E come be like say we no dey serious with our lives,:

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old woman lecturers young ladies on getting a good husband

@Liquid soap Chemical Vendor said:

"Keep quiet and listen. See mama with both wedding and engagement ring."

@Iretiola said:

"How I wish I Dey there I go too listen quietly una just Dey make noise wisdom Dey talk."

@AgriBCI said:

"You ladies didn't allow grandma to talk. Wisdom of grandma is deep and valuable."

@Dooshima said:

"Character gi ajoka… that one never ready for marriage."

@Der Kaiser said:

"What an elder sees while sitting down, even if you fly drone it will still be the same thing that elder saw."

Marylly_Adaeze said:

she made sure to wear her ring before starting the class so Una go know say she gets experience

@Symphony said:

"My mama wake me up with phone calls on Tuesday dey ask me say man no dey toast me? .. I been think say I don escape this question during Christmas Holiday ooo..."

@Emperor AB said:

"Grandma still dey active via family values.. Her ring and commitment to family still 1000% intact."

@chidinma8544 said:

"Grandma is taking, and you guys will not keep quiet."

What are the qualities of a good husband?

Many ladies have different reasons for rating a man as a good husband material.

However, marriage.com, a website that curates family content, listed some of the things that make a husband stand out.

It states that a good husband must be trustworthy. If the wife can trust him, then he is good.

The article reads in part:

"Trust is one of the top good qualities in a man and is always included in the list of qualities in a husband. Research shows that a trustworthy partner will make you feel more fulfilled in your relationship. Trusting your man means you know you can share anything with him without being judged. Trust also helps you increase vulnerability and love. A relationship where you feel safe, calm, and able to be vulnerable with your spouse will grow into a strong marriage."

