A Nigerian mother recently took to social media to share her experience of limiting her toddler's screen time, citing improvements in his social skills and language development.

The mother revealed that she had initially used children's videos as a means of keeping her child occupied while she attended to other tasks.

Mum stops screentime for her toddler

However, the woman identified as @fortune_ih3ama on TikTok, began to notice that her child had become increasingly fixated on the videos, responding instinctively to the sound of the programmes.

As she reflected on her child's behaviour, the mother realised that she had been using screen time as a convenient distraction, rather than encouraging more interactive and creative play.

She made the decision to remove screens from her child's daily routine, instead providing him with building blocks, colouring books, and other materials that promoted imagination and social interaction.

The results, she reported, were profound. Her child's language skills improved dramatically, and he became more confident in his ability to interact with others.

She attributed these changes to the fact that her child was no longer reliant on screens for entertainment, and was instead developing essential social skills through play and interaction.

Reactions as mum limits screentime for toddler

The mother's video sparked a debate among TikTok users, with many parents sharing their experiences of managing screen time in the home.

While some praised the mother's decision, others expressed concerns about the practicalities of limiting screen time in today's digital age.

@JULZ said:

"Lol screen time helped my kids actually just curtail what they watch only, guess wat both of them na talkative, my son doesn’t even like coco melon my daughter loves Mrs Rachel a lot."

@Roffyha20 stated:

"My daughter is just a 1year&8month she knows more than 30 animals and can Identify them wit sound not only that she is super smart she watches cocomelon ms Rachel and many more."

@carolhb commented:

"Every child is different tho! Ms Rachel is helping my son learn the alphabet, phonics, numbers and he loveeeeessss to sing."

@Kamie said:

"It differs from child to child o. My son is going great. Try cuquin, number blocks, ms Rachel, early learning apps, also they can also play outside, number blocks, all join. Screen time is not bad."

@krys commented:

"My son watches coco melon and he can identify colors, numbers and alphabet. And his social life is great too. It all depends on the child."

@Mercy added:

"I think it different for some kids lolokids actually helped my child with talk pronunciation like grandpa grand ma head shoulders knees and toe it actually really helped her ms Rachel too."

