Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of comedian Basketmouth, has asked a question about parenting

The duo got divorced some time ago, and Elsie queried why the comedian instructed their son to hide his phone password from her, his mother

Her question raised issues about how parents can balance their need to ensure their child's safety

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth, recently took to her Instagram story to ask a question that may have been on her mind about being allowed to parent her son.

The vividly angry mother faces the challenges of parenting her teenage son, who is now 16 years old.

The internet personality's question about having access to her son's phone reflects her desire to ensure her child's safety in a world where online threats are becoming increasingly common. She wants to know if it's normal for a mother to have access to her 16-year-old child's phone or if she's overstepping her boundaries.

In another post, Elsie revealed that her estranged husband instructed their son to hide his password from her, thus denying her access to his phone.

Basketmouth and Elsie were once one of Nigeria's most beloved celebrity couples, but their marriage ended, and the duo parted ways. They were together for many years, and their separation was difficult and painful.

Elsie married the famous Nigerian comedian on November 6, 2010. They had been dating for more than seven years before their marriage.

Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth's action in September 2024, sparked chaos on several Nigerian social media spaces with an announcement about his love life.

The comedian's announcement shocked most of his fans and social media, sparking reactions across numerous platforms.

In the announcement shared by the movie maker, he expressed that he was set to step into the next chapter of his life and couldn't wait to explore the joys that would come with it.

Since then, Elsie has been focused on raising their children, including her 16-year-old son, who is growing up fast.

The post suggested that she has had to take on more responsibilities, including monitoring her son's online activity. Still, as she grows older, Elsie struggles to balance her need to protect her child's growth.

Another story on her page showed her sharing a post depicting the efforts she has made and trusting God that it works.

The post reads:

"God, I'm tired, but I trust you".

However, she did not disclose sharing answers or advice gotten from others. She appears to be seeking to understand her own role as a parent in the digital age.

She questioned why a father would not allow his son to give his phone password to her mom.

Screenshots of Basketmouth estranged wife's Instagram stories.

Source: Instagram

