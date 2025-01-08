A Nigerian photographer in Canada sparked debate after she spoke about the rise of “reverse japa”

She spoke on why Nigerians in the diaspora may want to return to their home country because of some of the expectations they have

Many who came across the viral post shared their personal experiences about the return of immigrants to their home country

A Nigerian lady shared why most people may return to their home country from Canada.

The Canada-based photographer spoke from a personal perspective as she shared reasons “reverse japa” may be on the rise, stating that the issues may not apply in all situations.

The term “japa” describes relocation to another country, while “reverse japa” means returning to one’s home country after relocation.

Lady shares reason for "reverse japa"

In a viral video by @ab3kee on TikTok, the lady cited high expectations and adaptation as reasons people return to their home country.

“I feel like one of the major reasons a lot of people is running back home is because of the high expectations they had before coming to Canada. There is this belief that once you get to Canada, you’re just going to be a millionaire.”

Speaking on the issue of adaptation, she said:

“There is also the part of immigrants finding it very difficult to adapt to this new system. The extreme weather conditions, difficulty getting a job, or even finding a community. A lot of other cultural shocks that immigrants experience…What people don’t know is that reverse japa also costs millions of naira.”

Lady sparks debate over “reverse japa"

Many who came across the viral post were divided over the rise of “reverse japa” and shared their opinions.

@Keith said:

"For us way day see money for 9ja, here is really not a big deal…but for people who started making money when they relocated, it’s heaven on earth for them."

@Avenge Badder said:

"Them say make i japa but can i be getting like 3 to 4m savings after i don pay bills can i be getting 3 to 4m extra after I don pay all monthly expenses house and etc there ?"

@demdem said:

"My brother said Canada is the best thing that happend to him."

@Dinho said:

"It’s not worth it the stress and the bills are out of this world."

@Moore said:

"It’s really tricky situation… a lot of people lack companionship and community in the abroad and it’s really taking a toll on them… I pray everyone sha stay good."

