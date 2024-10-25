A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the phone conversation between her sister and her new talking stage

In the video, her sister repeatedly turned down the man's proposal but he still insisted on marrying her

Social media users who watched the video found it so hilarious and they dropped funny remarks in the comments

A hilarious video on TikTok capturing a one-sided romantic pursuit has left netizens in stitches.

The clip showed a determined suitor's relentless attempts to win over a lady who stole his heart.

Man vows to marry love interest Photo credit: @joyceonyiruka/TikTok.

Man insists lady must marry him

A Nigerian lady filmed her sister talking on phone with an admirer who reiterated his unchangeable decision to marry her.

In the hilarious phone conversation shared by @joyceonyiruka on TikTok, the sister repeatedly rejected the advances but was met with insistence from the young man.

"I will go to your mother's shop and tell her because this thing is getting out of hand. I will not let you perish. I must marry you," the man insisted, leaving viewers in stitches.

Reactions as man insists on marrying lady

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, sharing funny remarks and reactions.

@Amarachi said:

"Someone was on me like this when I said I didn't want 2 marry or hav kids. Na so him waka go meet my papa, my papa said "so what do u want me 2 do about it?" He said my dad isn't a true Igbo man."

@Dyc sam said:

"The werey might be the right one, give him a chance."

@michael said:

"Opportunity comes but once. Las las u go reach 35 years nobody go propose."

@f360 collections commented:

"Ozeba las las dem fit marry oo I had one room mate den the guy didn't give up on her today they are happily married."

@djsmack2 said:

"This one na family matter e even know ur mom,also doesn't want you to perish."

@Maestro said:

"That's an intentional man right there."

@Tanko Gimbiya Joy said:

"Please o let him go. We cannot let a beautiful girl like you perish."

@comdr_SD said:

"Some people just like wahala, during this tinubu regime person dey find wife ab."

@echerem reacted:

"He actually don’t have that intention he just wan use am as scope."

@dorcasdavid added:

"When I didn’t pick a talking stage call cause I was with my supervisor and he says who is my supervisor compared to him that I’m not ready to marry."

Watch the video below:

