A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the lengths she went in a bid to find network in her village

In the clip, she filmed herself along with some other people seated in a bush and utilising the network they were able to secure

The video quickly went viral on the platform, with netizens reacting to their intensive struggle to stay connected to the internet

In some rural parts of Nigeria, getting a reliable network signal is usually a herculean task, and a Nigerian lady's video proved it.

The TikTok video showed the lengths she and some others went to, while trying to catch a signal.

Lady stays inside bush to browse Photo credit: @ohima/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady stays inside bush to browse, chat

In the video which was shared by @ohima on TikTok, she was seen in the bush alongside two other guys sitting down and using their phones.

"There is no network in the village except in the bush. I have climbed every mountain just to get network and now I am in the bush," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady searches for network in bush

TikTok users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section.

@Passion commented:

"That girl follow una so she no go do work for house but they go soon call her."

@BIG DERA commented:

"I go carry mat and wrapper incase I wan sleep ."

@NB commented:

"The question is who first discovered this place?"

@Kc Clinton commented:

"Trust me I’ve been there. Mbaise own worst. I almost climb the roof in search of a network. When going there I sub my android phone and put it in the roof then hotspot my phone."

@Chommy Global 1 commented:

"I like as una dey chill with gods of una village that’s soo demure."

@Gentle man said:

"Nollywood be like. The youth will go climb the umukpereke mountain or Ogugu forest to find network,the first group of youth to discover it will be the king of the umunze village."

@BIGWIZZY said:

"Me I don climb tree tire, to the extent I Dey even leave my phone for tree, anytime e ring, I go climb go answer call."

@Adaugo said:

"Our network dey incomplete building. I called this boy on phone nd he said we live in incomplete building. Nothing I didn’t say to explain that it’s network I’m looking for."

@B__ekee said:

"My own na untop tank, palm wine tappers never climb wetin I don climb for this village."

@CHIDINMA added:

"There’s network in the night in mine l sleep during the day and stay awake at night."

Watch the video below:

Lady buys Starlink after experiencing slow network

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recently took delivery of her Starlink satellite internet system, and she also unboxed it.

According to the lady, she decided to buy the Statlink satellite internet system because every other one she had tried ended up being slow.

Source: Legit.ng