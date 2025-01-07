A Nigerian man's new business move amazed people as he spent millions of naira to build a shop with constant light

The man got two tubular batteries and five solar panels for his setup to power his freezer in the store

The shop owner generated mixed reactions as some people wondered if he would be able to recoup his capital on the business

A Nigerian man has attracted massive comments online with his bold business move towards the end of 2024.

The man got a small piece of land and built a shop. He showed people the construction process from the foundation.

The man posed in his provision store. Photo source: @i_am_habeebullahi

Source: TikTok

Stable electricity for business

After some block coaches were laid on the foundation, he used iron for the rest of the construction till he roofed it.

He (@i_am_habeebullahi) walled the metal with wooden boards to cool the interior. People saw how he stocked his shop with provision items.

A few people in his comment section even called it a supermarket. He installed solar panels to provide constant electricity and make his shop independent of the national grid supply.

Tubular batteries and MPPT charge controller

The man spent over N1m on a solar system that powers his freezer. His installation used two 240v tubular batteries and an MPPT charge controller.

The cost spent on his solar also included a solar-friendly deep freezer and a DC/AC rechargeable fan.

Solar panels and DC breakers

A solar quote he displayed showed that he needed five solar panels at the cost of N80,000 each.

Things like AC and DC breakers were also included. The installer fee he was charged was N100,000.

He installed tiles for the flooring to give the interior a modern look. After he finished furnishing the shop, he brought different provisions.

His shop was fully stocked. People said he must have spent millions of naira on the building project and business.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Raymondkings said:

"Omo i feel you wasted money here."

Celebrity electrician said:

"Congratulations bro hope say na you get the land because you spend a lot."

kushmoneyrophygold said:

"Lori ere 50 50 Naira koburu oo congratulations coz na person wey una go use do video una go Dey find if we talk true."

Mama&Moh said:

"Lol people that have never been into provision think its not a profitable business, you can make nothing less than 50k a day depending on the area and your stock is still full."

Christy’s kitchen said:

"Congratulations but can foodstuff business give you all you spent in a year,am also in the business but I know God will come through for us."

WITTYSARTandARCHITECTURE said:

"Ah !!! For provisions of 10 naira 20naira gain. No nah !!! Haba."

@firstlady4342 said:

"Person wey open shop go don do calculations before deciding on what to do so nobody advice is need here just congratulations is okay Nigeria yi Sha that’s why most of you don’t go further than this."

Pervic asked:

"Are u sure you are going to make back the money for the interior in 2 years from the provision?"

The man replied:

"On God."

3 sisters built shops

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that three Nigerian sisters were applauded as they gathered resources to grow their businesses.

The sisters built connected shops so their businesses could be in the same place. The shop was well decorated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng