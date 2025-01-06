A Nigerian lady has expressed her shock on social media after seeing her best friend's Piggyvest account balance

According to the lady, her best friend always claimed to be broke and she was surprised to see how much she had secretly saved

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to it

An unexpected revelation recently left a Nigerian lady in shock after discovering her best friend's impressive savings on a popular financial app.

The friend, who had consistently claimed to be struggling financially, was found to have amassed a huge savings, leaving the woman stunned.

Lady cries out over friend's Piggyvest balance

The lady, who shared her reaction on TikTok under the handle @tifecollectionsz, posted a video of herself looking at a phone in utter disbelief.

Her shocked expression and loud screams in the clip conveyed her shock at the discovery.

In her words:

"Me after seeing my best friend's Piggyvest balance after the foool said we are broke. So Na piggyvest all of una dey hide update. I’m taking Piggyvest serious in 2025. This girl don sly me."

Following the discovery, the lady however took an open decision to also save money with the same savings app like her friend.

PiggyVest is an online digital savings platform that allows users to cultivate a consistent savings routine, striking a balance between self-discipline and flexibility to achieve their financial goals.

Reactions as lady sees friends Piggyvest balance

The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the unexpected twist.

Her discovery sparked a debate about trust and transparency in friendships.

Many users expressed sympathy for the lady who felt deceived by her friend's claims of financial struggles.

Others, however, defended the friend's right to keep her savings private, arguing that financial matters are personal and should not be shared without consent.

@Steph said:

"Piggyvest is good but cowrywise is better."

@ThatTife SURPRISE IN LAGOS/SANGO-OTA said:

"Na you be this."

@ThatTife commented:

"Piggyvest is the best for me tho never tried cowrywise before."

@susan said:

"Piggyvest is making me smile anyhow. My life changed for the better when I started using them to save."

@Steph said:

"The day my boyfriend saw my piggy balance he said I should just employ him."

@chunnnu said:

"This Piggyvest sha I don try save for long time but I am never disciplined enough to leave the money there. I end up taking it out."

@adaroa said:

"Piggyvest users are lowkey millionaires. Them fit soak garri make millions dey their balance."

