A man went viral after he was filmed putting an iPhone in water and washing it under a running water

After minutes, he turned on the phone and showed off the outcome to prove that it was a water-resistant phone

Many who came across the video were surprised by the outcome and debated about trying it with their iPhones

A phone dealer who wanted to test the water resistance of his iPhone placed it under running water.

He removed the phone’s cover, indicating it was new, turned on the tap before him, and placed the iPhone under the running water.

He turned the phone on after water-resistant test. Photo: @oumar_iphone

Man shows outcome of iPhone water-resistance test

In the viral video by @oumar_iphone on TikTok, the phone was also washed inside the bowl of water placed under the tap.

After some minutes, he turned on the phone after putting it under the running water.

The phone turned on, and the screen was clear, to the amazement of onlookers in the video.

As of the time of this report, the video had gathered over five million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man tests water-resistant iPhone

Many who came across the video were surprised by the outcome and debated about trying it with their iPhones.

@Anabellafreddy said:

"My 12 pro fall in to water and the Face ID spoiled I swear."

@favouritism said:

"Even if Dém do water proof over 200ft, I no go do am. E fit reach my turn make water proof no work."

@ireayomi said:

"E don do nah."

@Presido said:

"After you do the tasting finished bro u go give me another one because I nor fect go house with that phone."

@Dammy said:

"Waterproof or not, I don’t joke with my phone. Where I wan start from?"

AKANDE said:

"After I try ham with my phone 6 e com deh show white please na waiting e mean like that abeg make una tell me."

@datshortgurl saidL

"Ehn Shebi because nah 16 everybody know say nah waterproof, you fit do 6 like that."

@Xxxl said:

"That charging port leave am make e face where d tap dey rush I wan check something."

@OVIE said:

"Turn it up side down so water will enter through the Charging port."

@Ato Cashizz said:

"I’m using 16 pro max and I ain’t gonna try this."

Lady rates iPhone 16 camera quality

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady gave her opinion on the new iPhone 16 camera quality and other features.

She showed off the phone in a TikTok video and mentioned that the new iPhone 16 camera was different.

Her post stirred many reactions, and people said they would retain their older iPhone models instead.

