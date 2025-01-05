A search is on for an unidentified man who fled after buying 59.20 litres of fuel at a filling station in Ado Ekiti

An X user released CCTV footage showing the moment the man drove off without paying after fuel worth N58,548.4 was sold to him

The X user added that the old fuel attendant who sold the product to the man is in tears as the incident has put him in debt

An X user, @Liltuffsb, has raised an alarm on social media after a man drove away after buying 59.20 litres of fuel worth N58,548.4 at an Ado Ekiti filling station in Ekiti State.

@Liltuffsb posted CCTV footage from the incident, which happened on January 3rd, saying an old fuel attendant who sold the fuel to the man is in tears and debt.

How man stole fuel at filling station

@Liltuffsb revealed that the unidentified man drove a Honda Accord End of Discussion car and mentioned his plate number.

The X user explained that the man opened the filling station gate wider while his car was being filled, which aided his escape.

"The incident occured in Ado ekiti, ekiti state. He drives an (Honda accord end of discussion). Plate number ( GGE576DY). As his car was getting filled he walked to open the gate wider to aid his escape. Pls, help to get this criminal caught and raise awareness. Thank you," the X user wrote.

More videos from the incident have been posted on X.

Reactions trail fuel theft incident

@LadyGrasha said:

"And this man too will follow to talk about corruption, bad governance and wicked leaders where as he's not any different. I pray he's apprehended and made to pay more for damages."

@Jorgetwiet said:

"Sorry for this but there is a thing called Pay before service moving forward no matter how in a haste a customer appear make sure transaction is successful before offering service."

@SopuruEgbodo said:

"If they investigate the guy well, he's either into yahoo yahoo or doing one sort of (non-violent) crime or another.

"For him to have a mind to do something like this, he must into some low key crime."

@RaymondNnamdiO2 said:

"As a station manager then, I usually instruct the pump attendants. Once you confirm volume of product, collect the money b4 you start pumping the product into the vehicle... make sure the cash, POS or transfers are done & confirmed b4 sales."

@mic_belex said:

"This is really bad😡.

"But how will he sell fuel to someone, then left the person and was discussing with another person. He was distracted."

@AbiolaAdebisi7 said:

"These are the kind of people that will make fuel attendants collect fuel money from you before dispensing it. Your face is all over the Internet because of 59000naira worth of fuel. Oloshi."

@Whitfield_uche said:

"He left the customer unattended to.

"Immediately the tank is getting filled, your POS should be in your hands."

