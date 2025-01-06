A video of a Nigerian lady expressing her anguish after a loan company published a false 'obituary' photo of her has gone viral

According to the young lady, the management of the loan company chose to publish the photo because she couldn't meet up with the repayment deadline

In a video, an argument ensued between her and the loan manager and she vehemently insisted on not paying back, stating that she was already 'dead'

A video recently surfaced online, showing the extreme measures taken by a loan company to collect debts from a Nigerian lady.

The clip captured the lady expressing her outrage and distress after the loan company published a false obituary notice with her photograph.

Lady tackles loan company in video

The video was shared on social media by @martolexx, who expressed disgust at the loan company's tactics.

In the video, the lady was heard arguing with a loan manager over the phone, refusing to pay the debt on the grounds that she had been declared "dead" by the company.

Her frustration and anger were overwhelming as she demanded to know why the loan company had resorted to such drastic and distressing measures.

She pointed out that the company's actions had caused her emotional distress and had also informed her contacts of her supposed demise.

In her words:

"Like seriously you guys posted my obituary and called all my contacts and you're still expecting me to pay the money. I don't understand. Now you guys have posted my obituary meaning I am dead. I don die so I no fit pay money."

The video raised serious concerns and a debate about the ethics and practices of some loan companies operating in Nigeria.

Many took to social media to express their outrage and to call for greater regulation of the industry.

"All these loan apps no dey try at all. How you go post person Obituary finish still dey call am to come pay?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady tackles loan company

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Salem Adai said:

"They didn't post obituaries sef I no pay, na when they post my obituary I go come back to pay loan?"

Mr Special said:

"Omo na to sue that loan company and make them pay for falsely declaring you dead when you are still alive. Loan money, them no go see again and them go pay join."

Dr Nuhi said:

"Why u no go pay money wey u owe? Must u Nigerians destroy everything good? Must u make life difficult for others who’re trying to make a decent living?"

Nnamo commented:

"There's a better way loan apps can get their money back albeit rather long term. But you'll surely get your money back through cbn."

Stevenchy said:

"Fine babes too dey collect loan wahala."

@BIGGY said:

"Them see shege for my hand my own dem post say I be hiv positive and say I dey share diseases. Omo I laugh tire and I enjoyed all the money."

@lady p said:

"My own be say I go pay them go use their hand credit me without my knowledge."

@twinflame98 reacted:

"Someone used my bvn number to borrow money. Dey tried direct deduction from my account, thank God i no use that account save money."

@oke said:

"I repaid a loan to palmcredit and they gave me another loan instantly when I didn't apply for it. I refuse to pay the interest and told them I will."

@Victoria commented:

"In the case of my friend she was accused of sleeping with a dog and contacted a disease and that she ran away from their treatment facility."

@Apostle Ikechukwu stated:

"I'm flagging off my own loan app by January if anybody refuse paying we will post things worst than obituary. People don't like paying back."

@beauty baby added:

"My own case is that my brother used my bvn to borrow money from fair money I even put my face capturing not knowing is money that he wants to borrow money."

